MORRISON, Ill. – As time ticked down to zero in the second quarter, the football bounced out of Morrison hands into the grass and was smothered by the hands of the Fulton defense. It was a fitting end to a half that was dominated by the Steamers and sent them sailing to a 56-0 win in the final Wooden Shoe Bowl Friday night.
“We talked all year about getting off to a good start and tonight was probably the best start we could have had,” Fulton head coach Patrick Lower said amid an upbeat celebration after the game. “It was just a really good night for us. We said if we execute well, we were hoping we’d be successful and they did just that.”
The fumble recovery to end the first half was one of four total turnovers in the half committed by the Mustangs. The Steamers capitalized, scoring seven times in the first 24 minutes to take a 49-0 lead.
The annual Wooden Shoe Bowl between Morrison and Fulton is a favorite rivalry game that’s been played the last 44 years, with just a handful of miles separating the two schools. Last year, it was the state semi-finalist Mustangs who took the shutout win.
That left a lot of motivation for an upperclassmen-heavy Steamer squad, especially with the rivalry contest coming to an end. Fulton is switching conferences next season, leaving no regular season play between the two.
“This one’s really special,” senior Kyler Pessman said. “Our sophomore year we won it, but last year we got shut out and it sucks. It sucks losing the Wooden Shoe Bowl. So, this year, we came out with a lot of confidence and executed. This one feels really good.”
It was the final home game for the Mustangs, who say goodbye to five seniors from the roster.
“I have to shoulder this one as a coach,” Morrison head coach Ryan Oetting said. “I didn’t have the kids ready, didn’t have my staff ready as they should have been. It was a tough night, but I told them afterwards, ‘You’re going to have hard times and bumps in life. We’ll learn from it and we’ll go back to work.’”
From the kickoff, everything seemed to go the Steamers’ way. Senior Kyler Pessman grabbed the football and took it the length of the field in 14 seconds for the first touchdown of the night.
“I played it off the bounce so it was a little late, but I saw a hole coming through and just hit it as hard as I could and it ended up working out,” Pessman said. “It felt so good to get out to a fast start. It was super important. It gave us so much confidence the rest of the game.”
Immediately after, Morrison fumbled the kickoff. This time it was Ethan Rash who crossed the line, making it a 14-0 game after just 28 seconds.
“They’re senior-laden, they were more physical and what they do, they do well,” Coach Oetting said. “They were ready to play from the opening kick-off.”
Meanwhile, the Mustangs were having trouble penetrating the Fulton defensive line, especially on the ground. Most run attempts were thwarted, and quarterback Nate Helms lacked options without coverage. Many of the first downs came off the legs on Helms himself.
“Nate Helms is a very good quarterback and he is elusive,” Coach Lower said. “We kept him in the pocket for the most part and really were ready for them. Our kids played with a lot of energy.”
While Fulton has found plenty of success in the air through the first two weeks of a shortened spring season, the run game dominated early on. Kyler Pessman took in three touchdowns in the first half, while Ethan Rash took in three more. Brock Mason grabbed the other, getting a catch from Connor Barnett and then pushing it another 15 yards.
“We knew they blitzed a lot, but we still had the confidence,” Pessman said about the run game. “Our line has been so, so good this year and we had confidence the offensive line would get the job done and we’d have holes and the run game would be there.”
The Mustang defense had trouble controlling all the threats from the Steamers. They didn’t get a defensive stop until early in the second quarter.
“I struggled for words a little bit, normally we’d be calling timeouts and talking to the kids,” Oetting said. “I’m going to take some of the blame here. We had trouble all year on that inside run game. We should have had that fixed.”
Jacob Jones scored the final touchdown for the Steamers in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been playing so well as a team,” Kyler Pessman said. “Everyone is contributing, everyone is scoring and it feels so good knowing everybody is doing a lot of stuff for us.”
