FULTON, Ill. – It’s been nearly two decades since the Fulton boys basketball team was able to hoist the regional championship hardware high above their heads, but they did that on Friday night.
Then they cut down the net in front of their home court, celebrating their first title since 2001 after a 37-30 victory over Galena.
It was a fight for the Steamers the entire way. With 40 seconds left and just a three point lead, the Pirates had possession of the ball. Some tight perimeter defense and ball reversals ensued, but Fulton senior Keegan Stoecker’s long arms found a pass on the wing and got a piece of it, sending it in another direction. Stoecker dove for the ball and while falling out of bounds, managed to get it in to Connor Barnett in the middle of the court.
“We were told no threes so I was heavily guarding the corner there,” Stoecker said. “He made a soft pass and I was in the right place, right time. I jumped up, turned and saw Kyler [Pessman] or Connor [Barnett] and just got it there.
“It didn’t feel real, and it’s an awesome experience I’ll never forget.”
At halfcourt, Barnett was fouled. Althh the Steamers had been cold from the foul line the entire night (13-for-24), Barnett drained one of his two to make it a two – possession ball game.
“I tried to do my normal routine and I’ve been shooting pretty well, I just wanted to see it go in,” Barnett said. Barnett ended with 10 points on the night. “It was big. I think I smiled right away and thought, hey, we might have this.”
They made enough free throws from there to ensure their win.
The Steamers had led the Pirates by as many as double-digits in the second half, but Galena drained three consecutive three point shots in the last four minutes to cut the lead to just three. Messy turnovers kept the Steamers from scoring much in the final period.
The third quarter was where things started to click for Fulton. The second half started out tied 9-9, but the Steamers found Bradlee Damhoff over the top for a couple of quick baskets. Damhoff ended up with the leading point total, finishing with 16 on the night.
“Guys responded really well coming out of half,” head coach RJ Coffey said after the game finished. “Bradlee Damhoff had a big third quarter. It was a little bit of relaxing and then actually executing the game plan.”
A couple of huge offensive boards gave the Steamers second and third chance shots, and Connor Barnett answers on one with a baseline jumper. The Steamers had 12 offensive rebounds total.
“We dominated the boards,” Coffey said. “I was really impressed how we rebounded the basketball.”
The next trip down, Barnett trained a three. Bradlee Damhoff then hit a couple of foul shots, and the Steamers had a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Both teams started off slow in the first half, which ended with a 9-9 tie. The Fulton defense kept them in it, despite cold shooting from everywhere in the field. After taking a lead in the first quarter, the Steamers were completely silent offensively in the next eight minutes.
“We’ve had a couple tough quarters, but that might be the first scoreless,” Coffey said. “I think we were rushing a little bit. We needed to settle down and it took us a little bit to do that.
“We struggled to get buckets but our defense held up all night.”
The cold shooting didn’t bother Coffey too much. The defense looked good all night, the team ending with seven total steals. Add that in with the rebounding effort, and it was enough for the regional championship win.
“Offensively we didn’t play our best but we played well everywhere else,” Coffey said. “You hold a team to 30 points in a game like this, I’ll take that any day. We didn’t put a lot of points up, but I was really happy with everything else.”
Fulton improved to 24-9 and stays live in the Class 1A postseason. The Steamers will travel to Hanover on Tuesday, facing Dakota to kick off sectional play at River Ridge High School.
“They’re good, they’re tough,” Coffey said. “But it’s all tough from here on out and we know that. I like our chances ... we have a good group here and they work hard.”
