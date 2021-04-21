FULTON — The Fulton softball team has several inside jokes, and the dugout has a generally comedic vibe.
But who’s the funniest player on the team?
Senior Kylie Collachia pointed at herself with a sheepish grin.
“Kylie, maybe,” teammate Liz Fish said. “Depends on the day.”
Collachia conceded the title of funniest.
“I don’t know who I’d say the funniest is,” Collachia said.
“Or Teegan,” Fish said.
A verdict was reached.
“Teegan Germann is really funny,” Collachia said.
Fulton was both the funniest and the winningest team Wednesday night, picking up a 10-4, season-opening win over Dixon.
“I was a little nervous at first because we came out and struggled on hitting right away, but then I think it was the nerves that got to us,” Fulton first-year coach Teri Fett said. “I think once they realized and just came to life, they just started hitting the heck out of the ball. We had a couple errors out in the outfield, but I think it’s jitters.
“We had some girls that played volleyball up until Friday, so they’ve only had three practices, so that makes a big difference.”
Fulton’s Anna Jacobs went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Germann added an RBI and Mariah Underwood added two more. Underwood, Ally Reed and Aliya Bueno each had two runs, while Collachia, Faith Ottens, Fish and Kelsey Crimmins each had one.
Fish picked up the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with six hits, four runs, an earned run, a walk and eight strikeouts.
“It’s really nice because we only got three practices — we were expecting to be decent, but it just kind of crammed into three days but it felt really good to get a win under the circumstances,” Fish said.
It’s been awhile since the Steamers donned softball uniforms.
“It definitely does feel a little weird to put a Steamer uniform on, or a softball uniform at least,” Fish said.
Collachia said Wednesday was a good stepping stone.
“It’s a different dynamic than it would have been last year,” Collachia said. “I think we’re all just figuring out our roles together with the team and meshing well because this is the first year a lot of us have played together, so we’re just trying to figure it all out and I feel like today was a good first game.”
Fett took the job after having an extensive history in coaching travel softball and volleyball. She’s coached several of her current players in travel ball before.
“The job came open and I knew I had four seniors on the team and I wanted to be there when they graduated and see them play ball again,” Fett said. “It’s always been my dream.”
The Steamers are just trying to enjoy themselves this season.
“I personally just want these guys to come out .500,” Fett said. “We’re working toward having fun and just enjoying the fact that they get to play this year. A lot of them haven’t played ball since they missed last year — some of them played travel ball — but it’s a big deal for these guys, especially the seniors.”
Fulton plays at Oregon 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
