PROPHETSTOWN - The Fulton Steamers split their day at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic in Prophetstown, defeating Stark County in their first game, 59-31 before losing to Riverdale later in the day, 54-51.
In game one the Steamers defeated Stark County behind Ethan Price and Baylen Damhoff. Price dropped 21 to lead all scorers and Damhoff added 20 of his own to lead Fulton to victory.
In game two the Steamers took on the Riverdale Rams, looking to go undefeated on the day.
The game started off with each team trading a layup before Ryan Eads gave Fulton an early lead, 4-2. Later in the quarter each side hit a three and the game was all tied up at seven. The Rams jumped in front, 12-7 before Damhoff nailed a three to bring them within two.
Back to back threes and a free throw gave the Rams a 19-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Rams lead grew to 25-16 before Price took over for the Steamers. Price scored the remaining 12 points for Fulton to close out the quarter but the Steamers still trailed Riverdale 31-28 at halftime.
After a couple of three point baskets by the Rams, Reed Owen put the Steamers on the board in the second half with a mid-range shot to make it 37-30. Damhoff came to life in the second half, putting together a couple of tough finishes to keep the Steamers within striking distance at the end of the third quarter as they trailed 45-39.
Damhoff stayed hot to begin the quarter, scoring six straight points to even things up at 45. Both sides went back and forth but the Rams squeaked out the win, 54-51.
Price finished with 23 points while Damhoff had 21.
The Steamers play again Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Erie Annex Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.