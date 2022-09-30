FULTON – Homecoming festivities were underway Friday night in Fulton while the Steamers looked to celebrate a jaunty win against the Stockton Blackhawks. The band was live and present along with most of the local crowd gathering for their hometown team. With the sun setting and clear skies in the mix, the ball looked well and able to fly that night.
The Blackhawks were set with the ball. Stockton running back, Oppold, kicks off the drive with a 6 yard run to their own 26 yard line. Another run up the middle was stopped short thanks to the Steamer defense. 3rd down looming, Stockton pushes the chains forward gaining the 1st down. Still running down Fulton’s throat, the Steamers started to boil. The first two plays of the next set of downs were only good for 2 yards. On 3rd and 8, Stockton couldn’t draw anything up on a sweep play left. The Blackhawks were cued to punt to the Steamers.
Steamers get a 17 yard return on the punt. They start with the ball on Stockton’s own 43 yard line. 2 back to back plays muster a total 18 yards for a 2nd and 6 situation. Fulton Tailback, Eads, plows through the Blackhawks, pushing the ball into the red zone. An incompletion on 1st and 10 pushed the secondary back enough for a second down 9 yard run resulting in 3rd and 1. Steamers converted on the next play. After a false start on 1st down, the Steamers found enough space on a drag route to Ryan Eads and took the lead with 5:49 left in the 1st quarter, 6-0.
Stockton struggled the next drive and their offense was forced off the field after 3 unsuccessful plays. The Steamers took over at their own 35 yard line and tried run plays on their first two downs and end up with another set of downs on their own 43 yard line. A first down incompletion followed by an 11 yard sweep play to Eads gave the steamers another first down for Fulton. Following up the successful triad of runs, the Steamers held strong and ran the ball for another tremendous gain. A 46 yard jog from Joel Fords rolled the Steamers to another touchdown, extending their lead 13-0.
It was a quick 3 and out for the Steamers Defense only giving up 1 yard on the Stockton drive. Fulton looked to take advantage of the situation with a possible fast score before half and the 2nd half kick when halftime conceded. With 9:39 left to play in the 2nd quarter, Mangelsen took the punt to the red zone, having just broken the 20 yard barrier. For another extension in the Steamer lead, Joel Ford broke the out route for a 19 yard diving touchdown! 1 play and 18 seconds later, Fulton led the game 20-0.
Trading possessions, neither the Blackhawks nor the Steamers saw success, unable to convert a first down. Returning the ball to Stockton at their own 25 yard line, 4:45 was left on the clock in the 2nd quarter. After using 3:38 and converting on multiple 1st downs, Stockton finally found success hoisted on the shoulders of Jace Phillips breaking tackles and marching into the endzone. The kick was no good. With 1:07 left on the clock, the Steamers still led 20-6 and were set to receive.
On the very next play, Ryan Eads took the kick return home 82 yards for a 7 second blistering run for the touchdown. The Steamers were rolling. With now 60 seconds left in the half, Fulton led 27-6.
A drive meant for the Blackhawks, Fulton found themselves ahead in the set of downs, 3rd and 10. Set up in shotgun formation, Stockton missed the snap and Fulton poked out the ball allowing Zane Pannell the opportunity to scoop the football and with no one in pursuit, stretched Fulton’s lead to 28. Finally as the half ticked down its final seconds, the Steamers were set to receive coming out of the half, leading 34-6.
Starting the second half on offense, Fulton looked to continue their overwhelming beatdown of the Stockton Blackhawks. A deep drive on a post route by Eads, Steamer quarterback Dykstra connected with his man, rolling Fulton into the redzone. Wavering around the 23 yard line, the Steamers committed a holding penalty followed by a fumble recovered by Dykstra, which led to a 2nd and long situation. A screen left to Joel Ford gave the Steamers a 3rd and 10 option right back to him and pushed the ball to the 6 yard line on 4th down. A 23 yard field goal was no match for Endi Qunaj. He extended Fulton’s lead yet again 37-6.
Pinned on their own 20 yard line, Stockton looked to screen left on their short side. Fulton secondary didn’t miss a beat. They ate up the attempt and didn’t allow any sort of gain on 1st down. Second down favored the Blackhawks. They ran the ball 7 yards to set up the 3rd and short scenario. On 3rd down, Stockton decided to pass but was mistaken yet again, throwing an interception deep in Blackhawk territory. Another turnover forced by the Steamers defense, little hope glimmered in the eyes of the Blackhawks.
Only one play into the drive, Fulton lost the football on a fumble, running the football down the middle of the field. Stockton regained possession in Steamer territory. Driving the ball down to the 30 yard line, the Blackhawks decided to let the game clock run out and take a 37-6 deficit into the 4th quarter.
With 10:08 left on the clock, Stockton was trying to make a game for themselves. A run up the middle off the shoulder of the left guard led to a 7 yard gain. Followed by another halfback push through the middle, the Blackhawks found themselves inside the 30 yard line after Griffin Luke found the football on a deep post route from Carson McPeek.
The Blackhawks were scratching for another score. But they could do no right. After multiple juggles of the football, Stockton found themselves in a 4th and 20. Backing up to throw the screen, McPeek throws another easy read for the Steamers when Ben Fosdick, linebacker on Fulton, runs through the pass, catching the interception and taking it for a 56 yard return. Yet again, the Steamers were rumbling. 44-6 glowed on the scoreboard in favor of the Homecoming favorites, Fulton.
It was a much needed break for the Stockton offense. After no successful 2nd half scoring plays, Fulton took possession with 3:08 left on the game clock. Setting up in run formation, surely the Steamers were set to take home the win. It started off slow but eventually turned into a celebratory night. Fulton improved their record to 4-2 and triumphed on a night full of traditions, including steamrolling the opposition. The Steamers picked up the win 44-6.
