POLO – The Steamers were able to ease past Ashton-Franklin Center in the first round of regionals on Friday night as they picked up their fifth win over the Raiders on the season.
Every time these two teams met this year it was the same outcome as the Steamers swept the Raiders on Tuesday night.
In set one the Steamers started off very strong, going up 6-1 early with little resistance from the Raiders.
The Raiders burned their first timeout down 13-6. That Steamer lead began to shrink as the mistakes started to pile up.
However, they were able to clean things up and go up 20-13. They would not let the Raiders get another point and the Steamers took set one 25-13.
“It’s difficult to keep yourself energetic when you play a team five times.” Head coach Stacy Germann said.
In set two the script was the exact same as the Steamers jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Slowly but surely the Raiders began to creep back in, drawing within three before Fulton head coach Stacy Germann burned a timeout.
“A couple of our girls got frustrated when they hit a ball out but I told them in the locker room that they can’t play like that because this is the post season.” Germann said.
Out of the timeout the Steamers looked like a different team, going on an 8-1 run to win set two 25-15 and pick up the win.
The Steamers were led by Annaka Hackett who had 8 kills while Miraya Pessman was right there with six. Hackett and Pessman also each had 11 assists to lead the team.
The Steamers advance to play Polo on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Polo Community High School.
“We got that game out of our system and from here on out it’s our top game.” Germann said.
