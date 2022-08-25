FULTON – The Fulton Steamers rolled past the Riverdale Rams on Thursday night, winning in two sets.
Before the game Fulton celebrated head coach Stacy Germanns’ 500th win. Germann recorded win number 500 in her regional match last year on October 26.
“I was sitting here with the girls and then they announced the alumni to the lounge and I was very surprised to see everybody.” Fulton head coach Stacy Germann said.
Athletes from Germanns past showed up in large numbers to surprise her.
“Part of me wanted to grab the microphone and say it wasn’t all me. Part of it is these kids and my amazing coaching staff. That’s what it is. My coaching staff is amazing. It’s all of that.” Germann said.
“It’s amazing to me that some of my former athletes are coaches now.” Germann said.
After being given a plaque to honor her career mark, it was time to get to the volleyball.
Germanns squad started out slow, finding themselves down 2-0. After a quick recovery the Steamers were able to go on a 7-0 run to take a 7-2 lead. The Steamers forced a Rams timeout after going up 9-3. The Steamers found a groove and took a timeout up 15-6.
“We just were working on getting our passes higher to get our setters a better chance to help out our hitters. Our back row got those passes higher and our hitters were able to show what they have.” Germann said.
Out of the final timeout the Rams battled back but it wasn’t enough as the Steamers rolled to an eight point victory, 25-17.
In set two it was more of the same as the Steamers jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, forcing another early timeout from the Rams. The Steamers did not back down out of the timeout, responding well and going up 12-3.
“I think we just held on to our consistency a lot more. We kind of had a lull there in the middle of the first set. In set two we were just strong the whole time. We had some good hits that kept their energy going.” Germann said.
They continued to dominate, forcing the Rams to make more mistakes and the Steamers took set two 25-8 and swept their way past the Rams.
“Our initial pass to our setter was a lot better in set two so our setter was able to give easy sets to our setters.” Germann said.
Fulton will travel across state lines next Tuesday when they play a best of five sets match against Northeast at 7 p.m.
