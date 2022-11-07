ROCKFORD – The Steamers dominated both sides of the ball on Saturday, defeating Rockford Lutheran 28-0 in the second round of the IHSA Class 1A Playoffs.
It was a quiet first quarter for both sides as neither offense could really muster up much of anything. The defenses were playing strong as the Crusaders forced a fumble early on.
The Steamers were finally able to get on the board late in the second quarter, scoring on a one yard touchdown run from Joel Ford. Their extra point attempt was no good and they took a 6-0 lead into the half.
Baylen Damhoff had a big time interception to get Fulton the ball back in the third quarter. Ryan Eads and Lukas Schroeder were able to march the ball down the field on the ground and Eads punched it in from one yard out. The two point attempt from Schroeder was good and they took a 14-0 lead with 9:09 to go in the third quarter.
Just three minutes later Schroeder pounded in another touchdown run from one yard out. The two pointer was no good and Fulton took a 20-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter the Steamers defense got their second interception of the game. This time it was an 8 yard pick six from Conner Sheridan. The two point run from Eads was good and the Steamers extended their lead to 28-0.
The defense stood sturdy and Fulton shut out Rockford Lutheran.
Fulton advances to the quarterfinals to face their conference foe Lena-Winslow. The Panthers have won the Class 1A title in three of the past five years not including the 2020-2021 season. They are the reigning champs and have won two in a row.
The quarterfinal game will be at Fulton High School on Saturday at 1 p.m.
