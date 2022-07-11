FULTON - Fulton High School will hold its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2022 the evening of September 17th at 7:00 pm in the school’s West Gym.

The inductees are listed below:

- 1991 state champion football team

- Jim Proud

- Russ McCallister

- Jenny (Countryman) Trujillo

- Eric Ottens

- Jennifer (Drey) Dorsey

- Arnie Housenga

- Matt Kuebel

- Lynn Schipper

The honorees will be introduced at halftime of the Steamer football game on

Saturday September 17th .

All Steamer fans and supporters are encouraged to attend the event.

