FULTON - Fulton High School will hold its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2022 the evening of September 17th at 7:00 pm in the school’s West Gym.
The inductees are listed below:
- 1991 state champion football team
- Jim Proud
- Russ McCallister
- Jenny (Countryman) Trujillo
- Eric Ottens
- Jennifer (Drey) Dorsey
- Arnie Housenga
- Matt Kuebel
- Lynn Schipper
The honorees will be introduced at halftime of the Steamer football game on
Saturday September 17th .
All Steamer fans and supporters are encouraged to attend the event.
