Fulton Unity Christian coach Christina Bell said the spring season was both a blessing and a time of growth for the Unity boys soccer team.
“It has obviously been a joy to have the opportunity to play soccer and compete with our fellow schools, but it has also come with challenges that allowed us to grow,” Bell said. “Starting our season in February gave a few concerns, snow was the biggest — you never know what the midwest is going to give you.”
Bell said her players responded to several challenges this season.
“Adaptability certainly was a skill that we were able to expand on this season,” she said. “Being in the spring, we had to adjust daily to winter or spring weather, alternate locations for practice, and modified drills and team building. But, regardless of the challenges, these young men persevered and grew closer to God through the blessing of soccer.
“We were reminded that we never had to fear — we were already equipped with everything we needed.”
Bell said each individual deserved the title of,“top player.” Unity had four players who had little soccer experience step up. In addition, a few players filled out leadership positions for the team.
“Andrew Appel and Ty Bickelhaupt led our team both on and off the field,” Bell said. “They are both great examples of a Christian athlete. Andrew Appel won the Christian Character Award for our conference. Carter Marten is our leader on defense. He played our sweeper and stopper position this year.
“Regardless of the challenges of the season, each player grew not only in their skill of the game of soccer but also in their Christian walk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.