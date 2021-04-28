The Fulton-Unity Christian volleyball team finished third in conference after a successful spring season.
The team, like all Illinois schools, was thrown several curveballs before finally being allowed to play.
“The girls did a great job coming together this season,” Unity coach Jana Behr said. “They worked super hard over the summer and in the fall, even when unable to touch a ball or be in the gym. They were dedicated to our outside workouts and handled the changes well. They handled it with grace and enjoyed the opportunity to finally play in the spring.
“I am proud of how they dealt with this tough circumstance. They have developed into some tough players this year. Overall, they have become a great passing and serving team. They move the ball around well and we have several players developing into tough players either at the net or on defense.”
Unity’s Michelle Striley (66 kills, 36 aces, 86 digs, 62 assists) was selected first-team all-conference and Allison Tegeler (59 kills, 21 aces, nine blocks, 58 digs) earned second-team all-conference.
Behr also credited other players with stepping up and improving this season.
“Maizie Wicklund played really consistently this season,” Behr said. “She is a scrappy player, had a tough serve and played well on the right side for us. Carrie Willoughby filled the second setter role really well, she has also become a physically strong player. Olivia Woessner got moved to the middle for the second half of the season and she really handled that change well. I am very pleased with that. She played exceptionally well at our tournament.”
Behr said her team worked for everything it got this season.
“I am not surprised with the improvements that I have seen,” Behr said. “This is a hard-working group of girls. They have worked extremely hard and have really taken the season seriously. I love it. With no seniors leaving, I am super excited to see what our next season will bring. The girls are ready to work hard and move to the next level.”
