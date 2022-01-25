FULTON, Ill. – The boys and girls Fulton varsity teams split wins and losses Tuesday night at home, taking on both Amboy and Eastland on Stan Borgmann Court.
The boys rebounded from a tough loss to a powerful Riverdale with a win over Eastland. The game was a makeup game, cancelled earlier this month.
The Steamers used a big second half to take the game 59-40.
Fulton started the game with two straight turnovers, one turning into an Eastland basket. It set the tone for the first half, which was controlled entirely by the Cougars.
The Cougars led by as much as seven throughout the first quarter. A buzzer tip in by Ian Wiebenga cut the lead to 14-10 by the time the first ended.
The Fulton kept chipping away, cutting the lead to just three at one point. With just 20 seconds to play in the half, the Steamers got the ball back. Jake Jones took control and drove the ball straight to the paint, putting the basket in and getting fouled. The free throw was no good but the Steamers only trailed 21-23 after the first two quarters.
By the time the boys came out for the second half, Fulton was ready to take control. Ethan Price, who had just two points in the first half, exploded and scored 16. Price drained four three-pointers.
Jake Jones finished with 16, and Baylen Damhoff had another 11.
Fulton is now 20-2 overall and undefeated in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. They play Wednesday night at home again, hosting Milledgeville.
The girls struggled with opposing Amboy, falling 62-19 in conference action.
The first quarter was rough for the Steamer ladies, and they fell behind quickly With little offense to show. By early in the second period they trailed by 20 points.
“We weren’t executing defensively,” head coach Mike Menchaca said. “Our game plan in practice, we worked pretty hard on switching things and we were just late doing that. That opened up the three point line for them and they probably shot 70 percent from the field in the first half and essentially took the wind out of us right away.”
Then they started finding some discipline. While they didn’t gain any ground, the deficit stayed around 20 points for the next six minutes.
“We had a little chat in the timeout,” Menchaca said. “They all agreed that they weren’t going to quit and they gave us a little spurt where they were physical. On the offensive end, we didn’t get any shots up in the span either.”
Amboy finished the half out with another run, though, and took a 38-11 lead into the break.
Coming out into the third quarter, the offense complete stalled again. A three-point third quarter didn’t help matters and the clock went continuous to the end of the game.
Amboy out-rebounded the Steamers all night – the same doing the rebounding underneath also came up with too many easy shots on the block.
“It was a lot of our kids mentally frustrated,” Menchaca said. “That weak side, that post came out and got a lot of easy layups. We didn’t get back and guard the ball and protect the basket.
“We have some frustrated kids and didn’t start the way we wanted to. It kind of took the confidence away and it snowballed away.”
Fulton plays at Milledgeville on Thursday night.
“We have to get kids healthy,” Menchaca said. “We have some injuries and we’re trying to find the pieces that fit. We’re already small. They have to understand, we have four games left in conference, let’s make it a four game series. We have to see where we’re at – do we have confidence going into regionals or are we coming in with nothing? That’s what we’re focused on right now.”
