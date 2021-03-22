FULTON — Fulton volleyball coach Stacy Germann said by now, her players are used to having bad news.
It’s all the more reason the Steamers are going to have the best volleyball season they can.
“I think they’re so used to accepting so many things taken away that they’re just glad that we have a season,” Germann said. “It is horrible — we don’t have a postseason, but we’ve made our own goals. We’re going to treat this just like a real season — this is our real season and we’re going to make our goals, want our wins. We just don’t have a postseason.”
The Steamers opened the pandemic-shortened Spring season with two 2-0 wins over Morrison and suffered their first loss against Eastland on Monday at home, 25-18, 25-13.
Like the Illinois basketball season, there will be no postseason and the team will just play a short regular season.
“We’re getting to play and we want to make up for the postseason that we won’t get,” Fulton’s Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth said.
The Steamers are fine with a little attitude adjustment.
“We just have to set different goals for ourselves,” Steamers’ senior Kylie Collachia said. “It might not be a regional championship, but there are different goals to push toward, so we’re still working just as hard.”
Collachia, the team’s setter, had 32 assists combined in the team’s opening wins over Morrison, and she had nine more against Eastland.
“It feels awesome to be back out,” Germann said. “It’s tough, though — we’ve only had a few practices and we’re used to having more time to get it put together. Of course, we do what we can do and Kylie Collachia does a great job. She leads it out there, and she’s telling our hitters where to go.”
Bruggenwirth said the hitters have a good repertoire with Collachia.
“A lot of the hitters have gotten really used to Kylie’s sets and Jersey (Boyson’s) sets,” Bruggenwirth said. “They work well together and the back row works well together, too.”
Germann is counting on Bruggenwirth for leadership as well.
“She’s playing our middle right now,” Germann said. “We worked on moving her to the outside, but one of our middles was playing club instead, so we had to put her back to middle, which was her original position anyway, so she knows it well. She’ll step up and be a good leader for us, too.”
Another player to watch out for is Gracie Sanderson, who led the Steamers in kills in both wins over Morrison with seven in the first game and 11 in the second.
“She’s just all-around,” Germann said. “She does such a good job as well.”
Bruggenwirth said with no postseason to look forward to, the team has developed other goals to focus on as the season progresses.
“We want to get a certain amount of missed serves per game, keep it really low,” Bruggenwirth said.
In the end, they’re just happy to have the opportunity.
“It’s a really big plus because we finally get to have the season,” Collachia said. “When we came back and were able to have it this year, it was really nice to get out here again.”
The Steamers take on Sherrard 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
