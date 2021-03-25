FULTON — The Fulton volleyball team had a comfortable lead when senior Ally Reed came in to serve.
Then the Steamers’ bench went nuts.
“We’ve been begging Ally to play volleyball for years,” Fulton coach Stacy Germann said. “The last time she played was junior high. She’s a senior and they talked her into playing. She’s just an athlete — she’s a great basketball player, she’s a great softball player, so she’s picking up on things really fast.
“The first practice she came to, she didn’t get one serve over the net. I’m happy she went out. She’s like, ‘I’m just going to do it to get in shape for softball and I’m like, ‘You’re going to end up loving the game.’”
Reed served on a couple of points during Fulton’s 25-13, 25-17 win over Sherrard, much to the enjoyment of her teammates.
“It was pretty cool,” Reed said. “They’re really supportive of me and I haven’t played in a long time, so they think it’s fun when I finally get to go out there.”
Seeing her on the court never gets old for her teammates.
“Every time she gets to go in, it’s exciting,” senior Kylie Collachia said. “It took a lot of convincing, but we got her to go out. It was fun.”
It was Fulton’s second win over Sherrard of the week after a closer game with the Tigers on Tuesday.
“It was much better tonight,” Germann said. “We went 28-26 in the second game. It was down to the wire. I ran out subs and that’s always scary. It was just this long match. I was really glad to see the girls come out and just play stronger. It’s such a quicker turnaround. Usually we’ll practice for our opponent and we’ll see them three weeks later — we’ll have scouting reports and hitting charts.
“We don’t have that right now. We made some adjustments tonight — we moved our block over, we moved our defense over a little bit and I really think that gave us an edge up to have more offense tonight.”
Fulton built a double-digit lead in the first set, but a Sherrard kill cut the Steamers’ advantage to single digits later in the set, 22-13.
Fulton’s Tiffany Smith responded with a kill and Jersey Boyson got an ace to make it 24-13. Sherrard failed to return a volley the next play, ending the set.
Sherrard opened the second set with a slight advantage, but Fulton eventually took control 13-8, forcing a Tigers’ timeout.
The Fulton bench erupted when Reed came in to serve, helping the team to a few points before exiting the game.
The final point came from a Kara Stoecker block.
Gracie Sanderson led Fulton with seven kills. Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth had five blocks. Teegan Germann had eight digs. Jersey Boyson had 13 assists and Collachia had 11.
