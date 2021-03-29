FULTON — The Fulton volleyball team had to move from a 5-1 rotation to a 6-2 this year after outside hitter Emily Qualman went out with a knee injury.
Senior Kylie Collachia and junior Jersey Boyson, the team’s setters, have handled the transition in stride.
“I think it’s been a pretty smooth transition to it,” Collachia said. “I started swinging outside and I think all of our hitters have adjusted to everyone’s sets — so all of our hitters can hit off my sets, Jersey’s sets, whoever’s really out there. We really mesh well together.”
Collachia, the team’s senior leader, has been Fulton's anchor at setter in the 5-1. Now, with Boyson, the rest of the team has had to make an adjustment as well.
Collachia leads the team with 77 assists so far and Boyson has 37.
“Kylie’s really good about getting to balls — if she’s got a bad pass, she can get to everything,” Fulton coach Stacy Germann said. “Everybody on the floor knows she has that second ball. Sometimes when you switch between setters, maybe Jersey won’t get to it as fast as Kylie, so then somebody will have to step in.
“So when you switch to a 6-2, you have to be familiar with two ways that it’s done.”
Boyson said the transition has been good for her so far.
“We both have run 5-1s in the past, so switching to a 6-2 was a little different, but it was good,” Boyson said. “We both knew where to go and what to do, and both set for all the hitters, so it was a smooth transition.”
She said it helps to have someone like Collachia around.
“I look up to her a lot,” Boyson said. “She’s taught me how to lead the team. She’s just really good all-around and taught me how to move and do different things I haven’t known how to do before.”
Collachia’s leadership on the floor has inspired Boyson to step her game up as much as she can.
“I want to become a stronger setter and be able to read the other court more, and to be more of a team leader,” Boyson said.
Fulton hasn’t had any issues with the system change so far, getting off to a 5-1 start overall and a 4-0 start in conference. Germann has been impressed with everyone's performance so far.
“We’re getting a good mixture of all of them together,” Germann said.
