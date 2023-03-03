LANARK, Ill. – The Scales Mound Hornets defeated the Fulton Steamers, 50-46 in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Final’s on Friday night
Fulton senior Peyton Curley started things off for the Steamers, hitting a three to give Fulton the early lead, 3-0. However, the Hornets answered with a three of their own before taking the lead 5-3.
Each side went back and forth, tying the other with Ethan Price and Baylen Damhoff getting back to back layups to drop to make it 7-7. The Hornets and Steamers continued to match each other in the first quarter but the Hornets took a 14-13 advantage into the second quarter.
Price began the second quarter with a break away steal to give the Steamers the lead once again before Scales Mound found their stride.
The Hornets answered a Curley three with an 8-0 run to take the lead 30-20. That score remained the same heading into the half.
In the third quarter the Hornets grew their lead to as many as 15, 37-22, before the Steamers began to battle their way back.
With under four minutes to go in the third quarter, Fulton began to find more of an identity with Price showing his senior leadership. However, the Steamers still trailed 42-32 at the end of the quarter.
Curley fouled out midway through the fourth quarter but the Steamers only trailed 44-37 with 3:30 to go. Just 15 seconds later, Damhoff hit a three to cut the deficit to four, 44-40.
With a minute left the Steamers trailed by six points, 46-40 but senior Reed Owen stepped up big time, hitting a three to cut into the deficit once again. After a pair of Hornet free throws, Trevor Tiesman hit a three to make it a two point game with 22.7 left in the game.
However, the Hornets locked things down in the remaining 20 seconds to pick up the win 50-46 to advance to the Super Sectional in Dekalb on Monday night.
Damhoff led the Steamers with 19 while Price had 11 to round out the double digit scorers for Fulton. The Steamers finish the year 26-10 with a regional championship to add to the trophy case.
