FULTON -- Fulton senior Connor Barnett has made his college decision.
Barnett signed in front of friends, family and coaches to play basketball at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois.
“I just wanted to continue my career in basketball and then obviously just go into academics as well, just get my associates degree and see where that takes me,” Barnett said. “I just thought it was the best option for me right now during this COVID time -- we really don’t know what’s going to happen.
“I really liked the coach, really liked the place and just thought it was the best fit for me at this time.”
Barnett will play under Sandburg men’s basketball coach Ryan Twaddle, who has coached the team since 2007-08. Twaddle led the Chargers to their first regional championship and their first NJCAA Division II National Tournament in 2013-14.
Barnett said he’s undecided on what he wants to major in, so he’s going to do his two years at Sandburg then hopefully keep his basketball career going at a four-year school.
“That’s definitely on my mind -- put in the two years and hopefully get noticed by a four year and transfer out, and get my undergraduate into what career I want to do,” Barnett said.
Though his senior season was shortened due to COVID, he feels fortunate to have gotten to play.
“I was really grateful that we got the season going -- I was really happy about that,” Barnett said. “I really loved being a Fulton Steamer and it was just a lot of fun with the fans, Steamer nation -- I’ll always be a Steamer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.