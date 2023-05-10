ERIE, Ill. – The Fulton Steamer girls track & field team competed at the IHSA Class 1A Sectionals in Erie on Wednesday evening.
The Steamers were looking to punch their tickets to state in multiple events and they did just that.
The day started with Paige Cramer and Miraya Pessman sweeping the top two spots in the long jump with Cramer jumping a distance of five meters and Pessman jumping a distance of 4.96 meters on her final attempt to sneak into that second place spot.
“It was very mental right before that. I had to tell myself that I could do it. Running up there I didn’t even think about my mark, I just laid it all out there,” Fulton’s Miraya Pessman said. “It is so amazing to see all the emotions and we’re so happy and blessed.”
The Steamers then took second in the 4x800 with Jessa Read, Jordin Rathburn, Brooklyn Brennan and Jasmine Moreland combining for a time of 10:49.67.
They then followed that up with a state qualifying time in the 4x100 with Cramer, Brooklyn Thoms, Haley Smither and Pessman combining for a time of 50.96 seconds to place third.
Finally, the Steamers took home second place in the 4x200 with Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Pessman running a time of 1:48.29 to secure themselves one more relay at state.
“It’s amazing. We had high expectations coming into this and we knew we could do it and I’m glad that we did. I’m glad that we pulled it out,” Pessman said.
Emery Wherry just missed qualifying for state in the 100 meter hurdles after a close finish. She finished .02 behind the second place finisher.
The IHSA State track meet will be next Thursday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.