LANARK, Ill. – The No. 3 ranked Fulton boys ended a historic season on Wednesday night in a 59-56 overtime upset loss to Aquin Catholic in the regional semifinal at Eastland High School.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Fulton head coach RJ Coffey said. “I feel bad we couldn’t get it done for them. We were just a few plays away and couldn’t get it done.”
With a 1:10 left to play in the fourth quarter, a pair of free throws gave Aquin the 53-51 lead. Another foul on the floor by Fulton to stop the clock, but only one free throw was made this time, and Fulton had the ball with 42.5 seconds left.
Fulton burned 23 seconds off the clock before another timeout, still down three points with 19.3 seconds left in regular time.
Sophomore Baylen Damhoff took a three, which bounced out, but senior Jacob Jones tipped up the ball and got the ball back out. Another three attempt by Damhoff, and the score sat at 54-54 as the buzzer sounded.
Overtime.
“Baylen is a big time player,” Coffey said. “Him to shoot that shot, make that shot ... doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s going to have lots of those.”
Fulton senior Brock Mason took a baseline drive to score first in the four-minute overtime period, but that would be the last points of the game for the Steamers.
With 1:34 left in the overtime period, Aquin’s Domminick Alber hit another three to take the lead. They extended it with a layup on the next possession.
With 20.1 seconds on the clock, the Steamers had the ball. Damhoff took a three attempt that bounced out, but the Steamers fought the rebound back out of the cluster once again Senior Ian Wiebenga took another shot, but this one also didn’t find the hole.
Fulton fouled again, sending Aquin’s Alber to the line. Alber missed both and gave the Steamers one last chance. This time, as they tried to throw the ball in, a five-second call was made with the Steamers on the sideline. The Bulldogs got the ball back as time expired.
The Steamers knew it was going to be a tough matchup. Their 11-point win over the the Bulldogs was one of their closer games of the season. They went scoreless for the first three minutes of the game before Baylen Damhoff hit a three.
“We knew they were going to be solid,” Coffey said. “We had talked and said hey, they’re going to give us everything they’ve got. They showed up and they played well.”
That scoring drought was indicative of how the night would go for the normally high-scoring Steamers. They had good looks all night, but struggled to put the ball through the hoop.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to go in tonight,” Coffey said. “Even down the stretch, we had good looks, we just couldn’t get it to go in enough. They shot really well in the fourth quarter and to me, that’s really the difference.”
A lot of their points came off of second chance shots. Jacob Jones had three offensive rebounds in the first quarter, helping the Steamers take the 10-7 lead.
“That’s something we have talked about all year is just being on the glass and dominating the glass each and every night,” Coffey said. “Tonight was no different. Jake [Jones] always does a phenomenal job. He does so many little things and just finds the basketball.”
Fulton only had a 20-18 advantage at the halftime break. They went on a 6-0 run in the third, but Aquin quickly climbed their way back in. Then as the third quarter was nearing an end, Baylen Damhoff went to the bench after being called for his fourth foul. The Bulldogs were shooting bonus free throws before the fourth quarter even started.
Seven of the Bulldogs’ points in the fourth quarter came off of free throws, and 18 points throughout the game. Fulton shot just two free throws in the entire second half.
“You can’t make mistakes in games like this,” Coffey said. “One, two, three ... they all hurt. Especially with tight ball games.”
Sophomore Baylen Damhoff ended the contest with 21 points, while senior Ian Wiebenga finished with 14. Ethan Price added nine.
The Steamers end their historic season 29-4, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. They broke the Fulton High School record for wins in a single season three games ago, the previous record being 26.
They also won the Northwest Upstate Illini South division title, going 12-0 in conference play. It’s the Steamers’ first year in the NUIC.
Fulton says goodbye to seniors Brock Mason, Jacob Jones, Patrick Lower, Drew Dykstra, Joey Huizenga and Ian Wiebenga.
“Fun year, man, I can’t say enough,” Coffey said. “I love this group. The community support was so good. The whole year was fun and special. I know it didn’t go our way tonight, but they’ve done so many positive things this year that they should be proud and happy of what they accomplished. This will hurt for a little bit, but eventually they’ll get to the point where they’ll appreciate the good things they did because they did a lot of them.”
