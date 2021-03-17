FULTON — Fulton boys golf’s Josh Vanderploeg has made his college decision.
Vanderploeg signed to play for the St. Ambrose University men’s golf team last Friday at Fulton High School.
“It’s pretty cool being able to do it, because not too many people get to play college sports,” Vanderploeg said.
Vanderploeg has two sisters who attended St. Ambrose and said the proximity, as well as the opportunities in the Davenport area after college all contributed to his decision.
He’ll play under St. Ambrose coach Jeff Griebel, who has coached at St. Ambrose since 1982 and has been named conference coach of the year 15 times, and regional coach of the year 19 times.
St. Ambrose has qualified for the NAIA Men’s Golf National Tournament 26 times under Griebel and the team will host the 2021 and 2022 national tournaments at its home course, TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Like other teams, St. Ambrose has two five-person teams that go to each meet. Vanderploeg wants to crack the starting lineup as soon as possible.
“He said that there’s just over 20 kids, so I’m hopefully going to make the first or second team and be able to go to most of the meets,” Vanderploeg said.
Vanderploeg said Fulton coach Kevin VerHoeven and the Steamers’ program prepared him well for the next level.
“I had a great coach,” Vanderploeg said. “He’d always help me no matter what the situation was. I got along with my teammates well and they always pushed me to be a better version of myself, and always just tried to play my A-game because we kind of competed against each other at the meets as well to see who’d play better.”
Vanderploeg ended his Fulton golf career with an 18th-place finish at sectionals this past season, shooting an 87.
