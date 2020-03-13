CLINTON - Staff members at the Clinton Herald picked up their own t-shirts at NelsonCorp Stadium on Friday afternoon, kicking off the Friends of Riverview Stadium fundraising event.
The not-for-profit organization is looking for donations to kick off the 2020 minor league baseball season in Clinton. Each donation earns a ticket to the home opener later this spring.
Each donation will also receive a t-shirt in return. The commemorative t-shirt features the LumberKing logo and a Save Minor League Baseball slogan.
"We recognize that 42 Minor League Baseball teams are slated for elimination by Major League Baseball, including our very own Clinton LumberKings," said Friends of Riverview Stadium spokesperson Howie Beal. "We are trying to do our own part to help raise money to upgrade our facility to keep professional baseball here in Clinton."
All donations are going towards upgrades necessary to keep MiLB operations in town.
They can be dropped off at NelsonCorp Field on Ball Park Drive in Clinton starting Friday afternoon. They can also take donations over the phone.
Clinton's Stadium was built in 1937 by the Works Progress Administration under President Franklin D. roosevelt and has been named one of the top five places to watch a Minor League Baseball game by Ballpark Digest. Upgrades since 2005 have totaled more than $6 million.
You can find more about the "Save the LumberKings" initiative by the Clinton Herald on our website, along with the new series, LumberKing Loyals, about the Clinton baseball fans and employees.
