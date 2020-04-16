CLINTON – The crisp spring night Thursday was supposed to be a bustling evening at NelsonCorp Field.
The gates should have opened to streams of fans heading into the grandstand for the first, cold April games at the stadium. The music would be playing over the PA system, lineups announced, and the green and black uniforms of the Clinton LumberKings would have taken the field.
With the smell of fried foods and popcorn permeating the concourse, the first pitch should have been thrown at 6:30 p.m., opening the 2020 Class A season.
It was supposed to be the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the visitor’s dugout, a sure sign that Midwest League Baseball had returned.
Thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all sports are currently on hold and minor league baseball is no exception. Still, the LumberKings managed to bring a taste of the ballpark to the community quite literally.
The front office staff worked all afternoon to serve to-go orders from the curb, offering all the concession stand favorites to LumberKing fans.
“It was great to see many of the fans who came out to support the club and get their own ‘taste’ of the game,” Clinton general manager Ted Tornow said. “Even though we aren’t playing yet.”
Tornow, along with his wife and much of the front office staff, were the ones hand delivering the bags of food to car windows. Orders were placed by phone or email beforehand.
The staff served a line that stretched from the grill in the picnic garden all the way back to the office, often 20-cars deep. Tornow estimated that well over 300 orders were taken and filled, everything from simple hot dogs up to the infamous Garbage Pail.
The success of the day was reflected in more than the numbers. Those lined up in cars reveled in seeing their favorite front office staff and praised the effort to keep baseball alive in uncertain times. On social media, fans donned LumberKing attire and showed off the meals they got from the ballpark.
Tornow has not ruled out continuing the efforts in the future as the season remains on hold. The Clinton Herald will update any ballpark food pickup dates.
