CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (8-7) lost to the Quincy Gems (10-7) 8-4 at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday afternoon.
The Gems scored first on a ground out RBI in the top of the second and then scored three runs in the top of the third on a three run homer off the bat of Kyle Hvidsten to take a 4-0 lead.
The LumberKings would answer with a three run inning of their own with a RBI single by Will Maclean and a two RBI double by Jeremy Figueroa to cut the lead 4-3.
The Gems would respond in the fifth on a Lucas Loos two RBI single, and back-to-back wild pitches to take a 7-3 lead.
The LumberKings managed to get on the board once more on a RBI ground out to cut the lead 7-4, but the Gems would score once more in the top of the ninth on a Jaison Andujar RBI single and end the scoring at 8-4.
Cole Parkhill, the starter for the Gems, pitched five innings, allowing two hits, three runs, all earned, four walks, and three strikeouts. He would take his second win of the game.
Jimmy Burke, starter for the LumberKings, would take his first loss allowing seven hits, seven runs, six of them were earned, two walks and three strikeouts and allowing one home run.
Clinton hosts the O'Fallon Hoots for a two game series starting on Friday, July 21, 2023 for Fireworks Friday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
