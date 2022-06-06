CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings hosted the Quincy Gems on Monday night in the two teams third meeting of the season. The Gems just barely edged the LumberKings 3-2 in a large part to big three run sixth inning.
Clinton native Jared Simpson was on the bump to start for the LumberKings, getting off to a hot start, going three up and three down to start the game.
His brother Joe Simpson led off the game for the LumberKings, hitting a double to the right field corner to get things started. A ground out by Jeremy Conforti scored Simpson to give the LumberKings an early 1-0 lead.
The Gems were threatening in the top of the second, with a couple runners on base but Jared Simpson was able to pitch his way out of it, striking out a pair of batters in the inning.
Once again the LumberKings leadoff hitter got on base as Cade Moss singled to shallow right field to start the second inning.
The Gems stranded another runner in the fourth inning when LumberKing pitcher Nick Scanlon got a ground out to the shortstop to get his team out of the inning.
In the bottom half of the inning the LumberKings stranded a couple of runners on second and third, still hanging on to that one run lead.
Tyler Dahm walked to start the bottom of the fifth for the LumberKings. He would then steal second base and be brought in by an RBI infield single by Rayth Petersen.
The tide changed in the sixth inning when the Gems plated a run on a fielders choice. The Gems got two more runs off of a two RBI double by catcher {span}Jonathan Latham.
The LumberKings had an opportunity in the bottom the eighth with two runners on, but they were unable to make anything of it and stranded the runners down one run heading into the ninth.
The bats could not muster up anything for the LumberKings in the bottom of the ninth and they fell 3-2 in a tight one to the Gems.
The LumberKings had a busy weekend as well, going 1-2 on the weekend. Splitting a two game road series against Quincy before losing on Sunday in Normal to the CornBelters.
On Friday, the Gems offense found their stride, scoring nine runs. Taeg Gollert got the LumberKings on the board first with a homerun in the top of the second.
However, it was all Gems from there on out. The Gems scored in five straight innings, shutting out the LumberKings the rest of the way and getting a 9-1 win.
Saturday’s matchup between the LumberKings and Gems was an intense battle that saw the LumberKings comeback to defeat the Gems 14-7.
The LumberKings got on the board first in the top of the second inning, scoring a run to take the early one run lead. Quincy answered by taking a 3-1 lead in the third inning.
The LumberKings found themselves down 7-5 heading into the eighth inning but then the bats came to life, scoring two runs in the eighth to tie the game at seven apiece.
The LumberKings exploded for seven runs in the top of the ninth to take a 14-7 lead. They sealed the deal, picking up the win.
The following day the LumberKings were in Normal, Illinois taking on the CornBelters for the third time in five days. Both ball clubs scored a run in the first and third innings to keep the game tied at two.
Each team added another run before the CornBelters RBI single in the bottom of the eighth put them on top as they closed out the LumberKings in the ninth inning, winning 4-3.
The LumberKings host the Quincy Gems again Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
