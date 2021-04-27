FILE - Florida receiver Percy Harvin, left, drops a second-quarter pass and he is hit by Florida State's Geno Hayes, right, during an NCAA college football game in Tallahasse, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2006, file photo. Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care. (AP Photo/Phil Coale, File)