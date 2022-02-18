Central DeWitt senior Shawn Gilbert is hard to miss.
And for multiple reasons.
One - the senior stands at 6-09 and is built like a lineman. He's physically impressive and towers over almost all of the competition he sees in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Two - he's made his stats jump off the page this year.
Gilbert and the Sabers have flirted with the Class 4A rankings at the MAC title race all year. A few missteps have resulted in a couple extra losses, but it's in no way a reflection of their success so far.
Gilbert had been a huge part of that. He averages over 23 points a game, even becoming the 15th player in the state of Iowa's basketball history to breach 40 points in a game.
He also pulls down 10 rebounds a game and leads the team in blocks.
It's been a huge transformation from the year before. In the 2020-2021 season, Gilbert averaged just 13 points a game and six rebounds on a senior-heavy Saber squad.
"It's just senior year," Gilbert said. "I have to be more of a leader, put my team on my back and do whatever we need to win the games."
With his size, charges are always a concern. He could easily run over any defense a team could put on him, but clearly that's not the best option. He's used surprisingly speedy footwork and basketball IQ to work on avoiding those calls.
"I just have to think ahead and think about what they're going to do next," Gilbert said. "If he's waiting there, I have to go around or even pass the ball off."
He's shooting 60 percent from the field. Plus, he's got a pretty shot. He doesn't do it very often, but every once in a while you can find Gilbert stepping back and taking a three-pointer. And you know what ... he's 45 percent from the three-point line on the year.
"I can be put in any spot," Gilbert said. "I can dribble the ball, I can shoot it and I can also post up. It's another spot to go on the floor where people aren't going to guard me as hard, because they don't think I'm going to shoot."
His versatility makes him even more of a threat than just his sheer size on the block.
"He's been huge," first year head coach Marty Marshall said. "It's not just the points. He gets up and down the floor very well, which was a concern we had upfront. He's done a great job. He's an outside player who can post up, great hands, great footwork. He's a coaches dream and he's shown that."
But talking to him, he's not a super chatty guy. Gilbert plays with a serious focus and never gets emotional on the court. Even when he's getting beat up on the block, his focus and his demeanor stays the same.
"He likes to stay focused and locked in," Marshall said. "He jokes every once in a while and says hey Coach, I don't even listen to you in timeouts except for what play is coming next. He just wants to do whatever is best for his team."
The Sabers won nine of their first ten games and were ranked in Class 4A for a couple of weeks. They played close with every single MAC team, including MAC champion Pleasant Valley.
For Gilbert and the rest of the Sabers, it didn't come as a surprise.
"I felt like we could always do it," Gilbert said. " We all just love each other and we're here to win. We're not focused on ourselves, but to play together as a team and get it done as a group."
They've got plenty of talent and players that can break out any game, including Gilbert. Plus, plenty of upperclassmen experience at the plate. It's helped them have a successful regular season and put them in a good position as they enter the postseason brackets.
They get to see what their work has done when they start on Monday night, hosting Grinnell in the first round.
"Our kids love each other, they want to do what's best for everybody," Coach Marshall said. "I changed some and they bought into the kind of changes we've made with just playing fundamental basketball, and it's working right now."
