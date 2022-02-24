DEWITT- A monstrous game by senior Shawn Gilbert and some resiliency from guards helped the Central DeWitt boys gut out a 82-75 win over Xavier on Thursday night in the Class 3A district semifinal game.
“They came in locked in and ready to go and got started right off the bat for us tonight,” head coach Marty Marshall said. Marshall is in his first year as head coach of the DeWitt basketball program.
“This was really fun,” senior Shawn Gilbert said. Gilbert finished with 45 points on Thursday night. “There’s nothing like playing at home in front of your crowd, then winning and advancing.”
With two and a half to play and up by a three-point margin, Gilbert worked his way to the hoop and put it up. The whistle blew for the foul, and a few seconds and few agonizing bounces later, the ball fell in.
Gilbert completed the three-point play to extend the lead back to six points. A few plays later, he did the same exact thing.
“Those are really big,” Gilbert said. “It makes the crowd go crazy, it gives your team more energy.”
Gilbert finished with a career-high 45 points for the Sabers, also setting the school record for points in a single game. It’s Gilbert’s second 40+ game this season.
“Tonight, it just happened,” Gilbert said. “It’s win or go home, what are you going to do.”
Matthew Watters and Shawn Gilbert combined for 14 in the first five minutes. A Gilbert three-pointer and a short floater in the lane from Watters gave the Sabers a 14-7 lead and forced a Xavier timeout.
Gilbert had 11 after the first quarter, plus seven from Watters. It boosted the Sabers to a 20-11 lead in just eight minutes.
Watters ended with 20 on the night.
“You feed the big fella and then everything else opens up,” Marshall said. ”People collapse on him, [Gilbert] and him knowing where other people are at is key to be able to get it out.”
The Saints cut the lead to ten a couple of times in the second quarter and the Sabers found answers for all of the. One was a big three-point play by freshman Ryan Watters.
A final bucket by Gilbert ended the first half with the Sabers up 39-27. Gilbert had 20 in the first sixteen minutes of play.
But the Saints weren’t ready to call the game quits. They scored the first two baskets of the second half and the lead hovered right around there for most of the third quarter. Dewitt had a 52-44 lead with 1:20 remaining in the third, and maintained that eight-point advantage when the last period started.
Heading int the fourth up by just eight points, the two exchanged a few baskets, but the momentum and energy in the gym seemed to swing entirely towards the purple and gold when Gilbert got a lob and put it away with a two-handed dunk.
The Sabers were still struggling with a hyper-aggressive defense from Xavier that was keying on their guards and beating them up in the back court. Turnovers went up and Xavier took their opportunities.
“As soon as I got the job, I talked about mental toughness,” Marty Marshall said. “They’ve really bought into what I preach about that and just play mentally tough. Play through things. Things aren’t going to necessarily always going to work out the way you want them to. How you work through it is how the mental toughness comes into play.”
That also sent the Sabers to the line in double bonus by just halfway through the fourth. DeWitt hit 10 free throws in the fourth quarter on their way to a win.
“I think in the [Mississippi Athletic Conference], we just go against a lot of teams that are very athletic and just get after you,” guard Gibson McEwan said. McEwan also finished in double-digits for DeWitt. ”They don’t call a lot, so we got used to it. We had a few uncharacteristic turnovers, but we got the ball into Shawn [Gilbert], made good passes.”
“Once again, that’s where the mental toughness comes into play,” Marshall said.
The Saints had cut it down to just a three point lead by the time the clock hit 3:25 before Gilbert took control and extended the lead.
The Sabers (17-6) move on in the Class 3A District 4 bracket, playing in the substate game on Monday night at Mount Vernon. They’ll play the winner of Washington (19-3) and Solon (14-9), who play Friday night.
That game will be at Mount Vernon High School Monday night and the winner will earn a trip to the Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
“I feel like we have the whole town behind us, and it just feels grest,” McEwan said. “Especially having a game here, this big of a game here, it’s just awesome to have this many people here screaming and cheering for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.