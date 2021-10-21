Being at a small school often means multi-sport athletes. Senior Aidan Gruver is one of those for the Easton Valley River Hawks.
What’s even more impressive is that he does two sports consecutively in the fall. Gruver plays football for the No. 3 ranked River Hawks and also runs cross country for the orange and grey.
Gruver is a state-qualifier on the cross country courses. He qualified as a sophomore, running 18:19 in the race out at Fort Dodge.
”One thing i like about cross country is the fact that it’s an underdog sport,” Gruver said. “Not very many take it seriously when you talk about it, but I’m reality it’s actually a very serious sport. You have to put a lot of your time and effort into the sport especially in the off season.”
He’s also a wide receiver for the state-ranked football team. Gruver had 12 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He’s added a handful of tackles and two interceptions.
“I like the way that football revolves everyone on the field to do their jobs and make sure they do them right,” Gruver said. “Linemen have to block so the quarter back can make the handoff to the running back so they can do their job and try to score or make the play to the receivers who have to know the plays and run the routes right. I just like how the game involves everyone.”
It’s impressive that he’s playing both and seeing success in both as a senior athlete. It wasn’t until this year that he attempted both sports, sticking to just cross country his first three years of high school competition.
“[I like] just being able to play the sport,” Gruver said. “I’ve been watching the team for the last few years and it had really made me want to go out, but I just didn’t build up the courage to actually pursue going out until I realized it was my senior year and I couldn’t go out after this season.”
The two sports have very different training techniques. Gruver goes from working on his speed and strength on the gridiron to making sure he can run a fast 5k. Without having prior experience with football practices, there was a learning curve to figuring out just how much he was able to put into both day-to-day.
”The training has gone pretty well,” Gruver said. “The beginning was definitely the hardest with both sports starting, harder runs for cross country and a lot of conditioning for football as well.
”There has been some adjustments to the training to work with both sports. Days before meets I don’t really have to practice as hard, and days of and before football games I went light for cross country.”
It’s a large undertaking for an athlete, but he’s clearly doing something right.
Gruver is taking on the state-qualifying meet on Thursday and aiming for his second state bid. He’s been to the state championships before and knows he’s capable of getting the time.
It’s been his goal all season long. He missed the 2020 state meet by just one place and is back for redemption.
”It stung a bit,” Gruver admitted. “I knew coming into the meet that I was gonna have to work for it as well as this year.”
His other goals revolve around his football team. The River Hawks ran through the regular season undefeated and are now in the 8-man state playoffs for the third straight year. This will be Gruver’s first year in the playoffs with them in uniform. The River Hawks play their first round against Dunkerton at home on Friday night.
He wants to be at that level of competition in both sports this October.
”My goals senior year were pretty big,” Gruver said. “At the beginning of the year I told M[my coach] that I wanted to be the first person to go to the state playoffs in football and the state cross country meet. I’m pretty sure no one has ever done that before.
”I don’t think I know of very many people that could say that they have done the same thing [that I’m doing now] before, so I think that is pretty special.”
It definitely is special no matter the postseason outcomes. Between the physical training and time juggling and mindset adjustments, Gruver has taken one main lesson from it all.
”My best memories or lessons I’d take away from this is to never take anything for granted during these years,” Gruver said. “Once you graduate there is no getting these years of sports back. You want to enjoy every bit of it that you can and take it all in if you go to state in any sport.
”There is no better feeling than knowing that all the work you have put into a sport pays off in you going to state.”
