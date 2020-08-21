Clinton and Central DeWitt High Schools, along with all Illinois schools, kicked off their fall golf seasons this week around the area.
Fulton, a state qualifier and top ten finisher last season, started off the season with a pair of victories. They downed both Princeton and Bureau Valley on Thursday with a team score of 156.
"This was a really good win," head coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. "Princeton in one of the upper echelon teams in our conference and to get the upper hand on them is a notable accomplishment for our guys."
Both Ian and Patrick Wiebenga tied for medalist positions with two others that day with 37s. Landen Meyers, Josh Vanderploeg and Auden Daley all shot 46 on the day.
"Landen really came through for us," Ver Hoeven said. "He worked so hard this summer and I'm glad to see his work pay dividends."
Fulton kicked off thei season earlier that week with a dominant win over Polo 161-263.
Ian Wiebenga led with a 37, Josh Vanderploeg shot a 38 and Patrick Wiebenga a 40.
Landon Meyers finished with a 46, Auden Daley scored 47 and Kyle Meinema shot 48 for the Steamers.
"It was a good start to the season," Ver Hoeven said. "All the kids competed well. The key to our season will be the play of our number four through six kids and they, along with a number of kids on the JV, acquitted themselves very well."
The River Kings also played some of their first golf this year. Joe Simpson took home the meet medal on Monday night at Duck Creek Golf Course after shooting a 75 over 18 holes.
"Saw many good things happen on the course today," the Clinton golf Twitter page tweeted out after the meet this week. "Learning how to get around the course better and shave off some strokes."
Simpson also placed fifth at the Muscatine invitational last Friday with a 77.
Central DeWitt played at Glynn's Creek this week, placing sixth overall as a team. Leading them, though, was a 71 from Dylan McAleer, placing him second in the field.
