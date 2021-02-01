FILE - Drake's Shanquan Hemphill, top, drives to the basket against Indiana State during an NCAA college basketball game in Terre Haute, Ind., in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Drake is 15-0 for its best start in program history. Hemphill is Drake's leading scorer at 14.7 points per game.(Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP, File)