CLINTON – The River Queens did not miss a beat as they swept local foe Central DeWitt in the first round of the 2022 Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.
The keys to success was their ability to be aggressive up front and not allow very many good kill attempts. They were aggressive in all facets of the game and it paid off in dividends for the River Queens.
“Our serving was definitely a big part of our game. But honestly our aggressive play at the net really set the tone for us. We’ve been trying to diversify and tonight we were able to get our girls some different looks.” Clinton head coach Amber Griswold said.
The River Queens started from behind as the Sabers jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in set one. Adjustments were quickly made and the River Queens scored four straight to take their first lead, 4-3.
From there on out, the River Queens would not trail again in set one. The Sabers burned their first time out of the night when the River Queens took an 11-7 lead.
The lead quickly grew and the River Queens were in business, leading the Sabers 19-10.
DeWitt tried to claw back into it but Clinton was too much to handle as the River Queens took set one 25-17.
Clinton jumped out in front 7-3 in set two, picking up right where they left off. Everything was clicking and the River Queens were not making many mistakes.
Senior Makayla Howard continued her stellar play from the regular season, recording a kill in between all six Saber defenders to put Clinton up 10-5.
The Sabers communication began to lack and the mistakes were piling up. Their deficit grew to ten, 15-5. They called a time out down 18-6 to try and get back into the match.
However, the River Queens closed out the set with ease, 25-11.
In set three the Sabers began with the lead for the third straight set but could not hold off the River Queens who were adjusting well. Clinton took a 9-3 lead and DeWitt took their first time out of the set.
“Our mindset is this idea of lets move onto the next play. The other teams are going to make good plays and so we have to decide how we are going to respond. I think they’ve really bought into the idea of ‘it’s one point, it’s one ball, what do we have to do next’ and that has made the difference.” Griswold said.
The dominance continued from the River Queens as they jumped out to an eight point lead late in the set, 17-9.
Junior Amelia Tubbs had an exclamation point kill to put Clinton up 22-10. Five plays later, the River Queens sealed the deal with a service ace to win the set 25-12 and advance to the second round of regionals.
This is the first season for Clinton head coach Amber Griswold and it was a strong showing as she picked up her first career playoff win as head coach.
“It feels really good. We see DeWitt in the regular season and they gave us a good match. There were times when I felt like we needed to improve a couple things and I felt like our girls really stepped up to play a complete game.” Griswold said.
The River Queens will play at West Delaware on Thursday night as they look to upset the Hawks.
“They’ve always been a grind team. They come at you hard and we just really have to stick true to our staying together. If we cover each other as best as we can and put forth our best effort, that is the best thing for us.” Griswold said.
