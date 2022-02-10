CLINTON – A huge game from senior Kaelyn Goodsman helped the Prince of Peace girls pull away from the Midland in the first round of Class 1A regional play on Thursday night. The Irish topped the Eagles 50-36.
Goodsman led the Irish with 23 points in the postseason opener at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
“It was a fantastic outing, one of her best,” head coach David Nelson said. “We had another game where Lilly [Isenhour] was being boxed and she said I have to step up – and she did. This is a first-team level type talent.”
Up by just six points, Prince of Peace junior Sarah Moeller got the ball at the top of the key, took a dribble to her left and hit the 10-foot jumper. Not long after that, as the clock was ticking down at the end of the third quarter, Lilly Isenhour pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back up.
The basket gave the Irish a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, which they would easily extend to even more.
“We modified the defense and went to man,” Nelson said. “We took Lilly [Isenhour] from inside and being double teamed, triple teamed and put her on the wing. We put Sarah [Moeller] in that position and Sarah got a couple easy buckets as far as in there. Just a couple tweaks, but they seemed to work.”
Isenhour’s offensive putback to end the third quarter was one of 11 rebounds she had Thursday, which put her career rebounds at 999. While she wanted to step off her home court for the last time with her 1,000th career rebound in the books, it still meant a lot to her leaving The Joe with a victory.
“I didn’t know I was one away,” Isenhour said. “Today during school I was talking to Kaelyn [Goodsman] and I was just saying, this is our last game here. It didn’t really hit until we were out there warming up when I was like, OK, we have to do this.”
The Irish trailed the Eagles throughout the first half, and went to the locker room down by five.
“When we were down, we knew we had to go now or it’s done,” Isenhour said.
Goodsman scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, Sarah Moeller scored 11 of her 15 in the second half as well.
“I think it happens when Lilly [Isenhour] is getting face-guarded,” Goodsman said. “I know I have to step it up. I feel like Sarah [ Moeller] and I both, when that happens, both try to step it up a lot.”
They kept the Eagles off the board for nearly half the third quarter while they regained the lead.
“Our defense was a lot better than it was,” Goodsman said. “We went to man a few possessions and we haven’t been too good in man, but this game we did pretty well and I think that helped out a lot.”
Prince of Peace (14-8) will move on in the Class 1A region 4 bracket. They’ll take on Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday night, heading on the road for the second round.
Cal-Wheat took down Easton Valley 51-45 on Thursday night in their 2022 postseason debut. The Warriors won the Tri-Rivers East, and beat Prince of Peace 44-40 in their last meeting on Jan. 20.
“I’m really excited,” Isenhour said. “I think it’s going to be a really good game. We’re definitely going to have to show up right away, we have to screen out, play as a team and move the ball ... we just have to focus on the small things and I know we can do it.”
CAMANCHE CAPS SENIOR NIGHT WITH W
CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys basketball team finished off a special version of Senior Night with a big win over visiting Tipton on Thursday night.
The Storm started senior Zach Erwin, along with the other senior athletes. Erwin has missed the entirety of his senior season due to a torn ACL after starting the previous three years for the Storm and helping with two state appearances.
Erwin got the tip off from fellow senior Adam Dunlap and passed it from the top of the key. When the ball reversed back around to him he let the three-pointer fly and drained it, sending the crowd and the bench into an uproar.
Erwin then came off the court, greeted by hugs from coaches, teammates and family.
The Camanche went on to take down Tipton in their regular season finale 64-57.
Camanche (16-4) will now turn their attention to the Class 2A postseason. They received a bye in their first round of districts, and will kick off the second round a week from Thursday.
