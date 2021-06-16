FULTON — It’s been a crazy year for Great River Gymnastics.
The gym closed on March 16, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, and didn’t re-open until June 1 of that year, only to find out all of the Illinois meets had been canceled.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, another season gone,” Great River instructor Justin Thoms said.
Great River had to act. Iowa did not cancel its season, but due to COVID limitations, Great River was unable to compete just across the bridge. Thoms checked to see about competing in Minnesota before settling on Wisconsin.
Great River competed in seven meets in Wisconsin, making it work by commuting and staying in hotels. Great River’s gymnasts dominated despite being behind the curve compared to the Wisconsin competition, which essentially never shut down.
“I was very gracious that they allowed us in,” Thoms said.
Despite competing in Wisconsin, Great River needed to compete in one Illinois meet to qualify for the state meet, which they did.
And the successes kept coming.
Great River’s Elaina Craft finished first overall in the state in her age bracket, and Camry Logan placed third overall. Craft and Logan finished top 16 in the entire state of Illinois, putting them on the state qualifying team that competed at regionals.
Funny enough, the regional meet was supposed to occur in Michigan, but after Michigan shut down due to COVID, it was moved to Illinois.
“We competed out of state all year long and then regionals gets moved to Illinois,” Thoms said, laughing. “I’m just like, ‘This is so backwards.’”
At the regional meet, Craft placed first in her age division and third overall out of all five states competing at the meet. Craft, just eight years old, was one of the youngest in the competition — the next closest age to her was 13.
“Elaina and Camry were the big success stories,” Thoms said. “Super excited for them.”
Great River is already preparing for the next season. While high school gymnastics as a whole is suffering due to low interest, Thoms is committed to keep giving those interested an opportunity to compete in the sport.
“My goal is to keep these girls with me or get them so good that when they move away and got to college, they find another club that they can continue to excel and compete at a higher level or at a college level,” Thoms said.
For more information, go to https://www.greatrivergym.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.