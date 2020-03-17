FULTON, Ill. - The season may have been cut short, but that doesn't mean it lacked success for the Great river Gymnastics club in Fulton.
The Great River Gymnastics team started competing just last year with a team of 15 athletes. In their first year of competition, they qualified all of their girls for the state meet. Of them, 11 decided to compete.
Fast forward to 2020, and the club did it again. All of their athletes qualified for the state meet, except this time is was 27 girls.
"It's awesome," Great River Gymnastics owner and coach Justin Thoms said. "We had double our team compared to last year and that's just crazy."
Thoms, who opened the gym four years ago, was impressed at his girls for the work they did in the first year of competition. There was no change in work ethic this time around when they nearly doubled the size of the competition team.
They're holding open tryouts once again, meaning that number will just keep growing.
"We only needed one practice [in our first season of competition]," Thoms said. "This year we have two practices for two hours. Next year, we'll probably have to have three."
The girls train week after week for competition, starting in late fall. This season they traveled to six different meets all over the Midwest, focusing on the Chicagoland Area.
Their scores in each division is what qualified them for the state meet.
That's a pretty large feat for nearly 30 athletes of all ages. Great River Gymnastics' youngest competitor is just a six-year-old, and they go all the way up to 14.
That means athletes perform a variety of skills during competitions with the youngest doing cartwheels and handstands to the oldest working on back tucks and hand springs. That's on skills like floor, the beam, bars and vault.
One way Thoms is able to work with so many ages is the cohesiveness of his team. They do a lot of learning from coaches of course, but also learn from each other.
"I think the team is pretty tight knit,"Thoms said. "The older girls like to help our the younger girls and the younger girls love to watch what the older girls are doing."
This year's state meet has been cancelled thanks to the widespread coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Illinois. The state meet features 500-700 athletes in each division, all vying for a spot at the regional meet.
"The season has come to an abrupt ending due to COVID-19 but these girls seriously need to be recognized," Thoms said. "They achieved so much and for their season to end like this stinks."
State would have been the seventh meet for the competition team, and Thoms has just enjoyed seeing them grow as competitors. Because he's working with a lot of first-time competitors in the gym, there are nerves to deal with at the beginning.
He saw those quickly vanish as the Great River Gymnastics team found it's competitive identity and flourished in that setting.
"They're so fantastic," Thoms said. "The very first meet we had girls that were nervous to go out there, and now they walk out there and they just shine. No nerves whatsoever. From meet one to meet seven, there's a huge difference."
Although the season has ended per USA Gymnastics and the gym is now closed for safety reasons, there is still plenty to look forward to. Pending Fulton city officials' decisions, the Great River Gymnastics teams performs annually at Dutch Days, this year's scheduled for May 2. Plus, Thoms still has plans to grow the gym, meaning more successful competition is going to be coming out of Fulton in the near future.
The gym is aiming to reopen by Mar. 30. You can follow updates on their Facebook page.
You can find more pictures from the Great River Gymnastics practice on Mar. 7 at our photo gallery site, photos.clintonherald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.