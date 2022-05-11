CLINTON - Amber Griswold has been hired as the next head volleyball coach at Clinton High School.
Coach Griswold will take over the River Queen program after the resignation of Micah Cewe following the 2021 season. Cewe, who had been the lead of the program since taking over in 2016, stepped away following the 2021 season to spend more time with his young family.
Griswold is not a stranger to the program or to Clinton High School. Griswold has been the varsity assistant volleyball coach for the past six seasons. Prior to coaching at Clinton, she served as varsity assistant coach at Camanche High School for two years and also coached at Ashford University for two seasons.
“I am honored to take on the new adventure of leading the River Queens volleyball program," Griswold said. "Although I know this new role will be full of challenges, I look forward to having the opportunity to impact the lives of young women and our community through a sport that I truly love. I believe that Clinton is a wonderful place
and we have the potential to achieve some great things. I am thankful for the support of my family and know that this will be an amazing experience for all of us. Let’s Go Queens!”
Griswold teaches social studies at Clinton Middle School. Her husband Mike, and their two children live in Clinton. Mike Griswold also serves as an assistant and as the school's strength and conditioning coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.