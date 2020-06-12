FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is seen in Springfield, Mass. As part of a $22 million, court-to-rafters renovation, the Basketball Hall of Fame installed enough new touch screens to tell the story of every person enshrined on its dome of honor. But before it could unveil the improvements, the coronavirus outbreak hit, turning "hands-on" into "hands-off." Now the basketball shrine and other sports Halls of Fame have been forced to backtrack from a longtime trend in all museums toward interactives that have become taboo in a pandemic era. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)