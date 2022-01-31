Clinton senior Hannah Hartman is heading into her final weeks of high school bowling.
And she's one of the few who gets to do it with her father as a coach.
Hartman went to state with her team as a freshman but hasn't made a trip back yet. This year, she's hoping that changes and she can bookend her career with the River Queens at state.
"I think the team goal is to bowl our best at substate and state," Hannah said. "We have a really good chance this year."
Hartman has changed her demeanor in her time with the Queens. While she's no doubt a talented bowler, she's surrounded by talent from many of her teammates as well.
That's something her father, Shaun Hartman, has helped her come to terms with over the last three seasons.
"The biggest motivation I have from his being my coach is that he's constantly reassuring me and telling me, even at home, you need to understand that you're not the best bowler this year," Hannah said. "It's not that you're not good, it's that there's just other people better than you. That really helps me get out of my head.
"I don't have to have that much pressure on my shoulders, I'm allowed to have bad days. That's the biggest thing he tells me every day."
That means she's not necessarily the top scorer every competition for Clinton. That took some getting used to, and changed her leadership approach. She's learned to lead with her attitude and try to shape the mentality of her team rather than expect to be the top individual bowler.
"I find my role to be welcoming," Hannah said. "I want to help people come out of their shell, talk to the team more and be comfortable."
Her father, Shaun Hartman took over the varsity bowling coach position for the River Kings and Queens three years ago. In that time, he hasn't gotten to take a girls' team to the state bowling tournament.
He's hoping this is the year. That team would have his daughter as a senior leader and the only bowler to have bowled at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo in the state meet.
"Hopefully we'll have a state performance for her senior year," Coach Hartman said. "That would be kind of two-fold excitement. One, she gets to go to state as a senior and two, I get my first state appearance as a girls coach."
It's taught him a lot, too. As both a father and a coach.
"It's taught me to be patient," Coach Hartman said. "Sometimes they don't get what you're trying to say the first time around. I've learned a lot of patience and to stick at it, stick to your guns."
The relationship is special, yes, but can also be strenuous. It means the sport doesn't necessarily end at practice. Sometimes the coaching can carry over.
"Having my dad as our coach, I think it's pretty special," Hannah said. "Some days, it's not my favorite. Some days he pushes me more than I want to. He'll push me here, and then he'll bring it up at home."
But overall, the two know that it's something they can't take for granted.
For Hannah, it's often just the fact that she has her father as an extra reassurance during frustrating matches that means the most.
"My dad, he's always there," Hannah said. "If he notices I'm upset, he pulls me to the side. He's one of my biggest supporters, him along with my mom."
Hannah Hartman is continuing her bowling career in college at Mt. Mercy University next year, and her father is planning on remaining at the helm of the bowling program at Clinton High.
"Senior Night, I know I'm going to be emotional," Hannah said. "I'll probably be crying most of the time. I've been bowling since I was three, it's literally my entire life. Being in the bowling alley is literally my comfort zone."
"Knowing when I'm in college he won't be right behind me is a lot. He'll be there, he just won't be coaching me in the same way."
Although Hannah knows her last frame in red and black is coming soon, she's excited that after she throws it she can turn around and see a familiar face.
"Even if we don't win state, I'm going to be so proud of our team," Hannah said. "The fact that he's going to be here, he's going to tell me you did it, you finished the season. He's going to prevent some crying and cause some crying at the same time."
