CAMANCHE – Camanche graduate Jacob Hartman made his way back to Imperial Lanes Saturday afternoon and received a national award in front of the house’s junior league, where he bowled a nation-best series last year.
The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) gave it’s National High Series Award for last season to Hartman after an impressive series in the Jr. Elite League.
“I’m just proud of myself,” Hartman said. Hartman graduated from Camanche High School in 2021 and is currently a college student. “It was a surprise. I bowled the series in May and I found out about a month ago that I won the award. I was like no way – in the whole United States there’s so many good bowlers, I never thought there would be any shot at something like this.”
Hartman rolled an 867 in league play, the best series by any male youth bowler in the nation last year.
He recalls being more frustrated at individual games during the series, rather than noticing the score he was racking up while he was bowling that day.
“The first game, I was upset because I ruined a 300 in the fifth frame,” Hartman said. “The second I ruined a 300 in the tenth frame. By the third game I rolled 11 in a row and I was like, I don’t even care I know I have an 800 series and I went up and smashed an 8-pin. I wasn’t even looking at what I was throwing that day, I was just throwing the ball down the lane.”
This is the first time a youth bowler has received this award for a series bowled at Imperial Lanes.
Hartman was given the award by the Camanche USBC Association representative, Robert Reppert. He was also surrounded by family who came to see him receive the award.
“I have a lot of support,” Hartman said. “It’s nice, a lot of my family bowls and of course Jay and Kenny [Garvey] have coached me over the years even when I was stubborn and didn’t want to listen to them and what not. They’re the people who have got me to the level I’m at today.”
Hartman transferred to Camanche after his mother married Kenny Garvey, owner of Imperial Lanes Bowling Alley. Garvey, along with his father Jay Garvey, helped Hartman get involved in Jr. Elite League as he continued to bowl for the Camanche High School team.
“Kenny got me into league,” Hartman said. He bowled for Clinton High School as an underclassman. “I knew people who bowled in it, so I joined. It was just a team of four friends that I got to come down and bowl with, talk with. It wasn’t even about bowling for a lot of it, it was just talking to people and making relationships.”
He was a part of a state champion and state runner-up Camanche team his junior and senior seasons. He also finished fourth in the state overall as a senior.
Hartman currently bowls at the collegiate level, competing at St. Ambrose University.
