CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings hosted their Clinton Invitational on Saturday morning. The River Kings Blake Haskell and Jacob Feddersen picked up their second doubles tournament victory in two weeks as they dominated their way to a win.
They started out with a bye before picking up a 10-2 victory in their first round. Haskell and Feddersen then eased their way through the semifinals with a 10-1 victory over Camanche's Pierson White and Tyler Hoerschelmann.
They once again dominated in the championship round, winning 10-3 to pick up the tournament victory. White and Hoerschelmann battled their way back for Camanche to win third place in the doubles tournament.
As a team, Clinton tied for fourth place with 14 total points. Camanche came in third with 14.5 points. It was a very tight contest all the way through as Marion won with 17 total points.
