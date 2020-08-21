FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Brandon Wong competes during an NCAA gymnastics meet in Chicago. Iowa will drop four sports programs as part of the athletic department's response to a projected loss of $100 million in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. School president Bruce Harreld and athletic director Gary Barta said in a joint statement Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, that men's gymnastics, men's tennis and men's and women's swimming and diving will be discontinued after the 2020-21 academic year. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)