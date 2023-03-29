CLINTON - The Iowa Hawkeyes run to their second Final Four in school history is extra special to Clinton's Cathy Marx.
Marx is the Assistant Parks and Recreation Director here in Clinton as well as the head coach of the Clinton girls varsity basketball team. What some do not know is that Marx was on the Hawkeyes team that made it to the Final Four back in 1993.
"The moment was life changing to say the least. That season we went through a lot of loss, a lot of grief and a lot of funerals. We had to keep looking to ourselves and we had to keep sticking together," Marx said.
The journey that Marx and her teammates went through was a tough one, losing friends as well as not having their head coach Charlaine Stringer around for a month and a half early in the season. However, they persevered to make the Final Four for the first time in school history. On top of that, the Hawkeyes missed out on home field advantage for the first two rounds before returning home to a packed house full of Iowa supporters, where they did not disappoint.
"We got kicked out of Carver Hawkeye Arena for the first and second round because Guns and Roses came to play a concert but we got to come back to Carver for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8," Marx said. "We played Tennessee and won by 20 to make the Final Four and I remember I talked to a player that was on that Tennessee team and she said 'All those people who had passed away were in Carver Hawkeye Arena that day. We could feel it and we knew we didn't have a chance'."
The Hawkeyes defeated the Volunteers 72-56 in the elite eight before falling to Ohio State in overtime 73-72 in the Final Four. Despite the loss, the memories made during that run are with Marx for the rest of her life.
On Sunday, Marx got to watch her Hawkeyes repeat that feat for the first time in 30 years and it was a sweet moment. She could feel that experience through the tv as she saw the faces of the players and coaches begin to light up with joy and relief.
"On Sunday night when I got to watch the Hawkeyes get to that point where there's a minute left and you can start to see the excitement and happiness in their eyes. I sat in my chair and I could feel that feeling because it's a once in a lifetime feeling to know that you've made your goal of going to the Final Four," Marx said.
History is repeating itself as the wave of support is coming into full effect as the state of Iowa backs their Hawkeyes once again.
"This is a big part of Iowa. Hawkeye nation showed up and showed out in 93' and they're doing it again this year. It's so much fun," Marx said.
"Everybody is jumping on the bandwagon now and we need the support. This is an Iowa team going to the Final Four and it has been fun to see people from all over the state getting on board," Marx explained. "I was telling one of my teammates that when we came along and we did what we did, we brought that younger generation along with us. We were signing tons of autographs and talking to a lot of people. 30 years later, here's these ladies doing the same thing as they bring the next generation of basketball."
Not only is this good for the state, it is good for the younger athletes who are being inspired by Caitlyn Clark and the rest of the Hawkeyes to strive to be their best. Working in parks and recreations, Marx hopes that kids see this moment and realize they can make their dreams become reality.
"I'm hoping that the girls realize that they can live their dream. You can dream, you can work and you can reach that goal no matter what it is," Marx said.
The Hawkeyes will take on undefeated South Carolina on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. down in Dallas, Texas.
"Go Hawks, I'm so excited," Marx said.
