RIVERSIDE — Northeast junior Hayden Lee said when you have teammates like Alijah Dopson and Michael Mulholland, every time out on the course is a challenge.
That might explain the Rebels’ success this season.
“I golf with Alijah and Michael at practice all the time,” Lee said. “They’re really competitive. They push me and it’s fun playing against them because they always test your skills and it’s always a challenge to go out there, so it really helps.
“We’re really close as a team.”
Lee shot an 89 to place 16th overall at the River Valley Conference boys golf meet Tuesday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course, earning conference honorable mention and finishing as the top local finisher.
Northeast placed eighth as a team (390 team points) and Camanche placed 12th (406).
“We started off and played decent, then we got it together, so mid-round I was playing really well,” Lee said. “The wind was really a factor, so we had to account for that and I think I played really well to my ability. I was proud of myself.”
Lee said it helped playing at a nice course.
“The greens were nice, the fairway was nice — it’s nice coming out and playing at a really good course,” Lee said. “It really helps your game and it helps you in the long run.”
His score was right where he wanted to be going into the meet. He shot a 44 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine.
“I came in saying I wanted to shoot mid-to-high 80s,” Lee said. “I’ve improved throughout the season and I’m just trying to go up from here.”
Also scoring for the Rebels were Tyler Hines (51-47 — 98), Dopson (50-50 — 100) and Mulholland (50-53 — 103).
For the Indians, Cade Everson led the way with a 48-47 — 95, followed by Jaxon Bussa (50-53 — 103), Michael Delzell (56-47 — 103) and Zach Erwin (54-51 — 105).
West Branch won the meet with 325 points. Tipton’s Bob Ryan was named conference champion with a 36-40 — 76.
The Rebels and Indians now turn their attention to a Class 2A sectional at Guttenberg Golf Course in Guttenberg, Iowa, where they’ll face competition from Beckman Catholic, Bellevue, Cascade, Clayton Ridge, MFL MarMac and North Linn.
“We’re trying to get some of our scores lowered for that so we can try to advance and move on,” Lee said.
The sectional meet is at 10 a.m. on May 14.
