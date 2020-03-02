CEDAR RAPIDS – There’s no word that’s more fitting for the Sabers on Monday night than heartbroken.
After a valiant comeback in the Class 3A sub-state final, the Sabers were faced with a late three-point shot that sank their hopes of a state berth, losing to Mount Vernon 52-50 at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
That was after trailing by as many as twelve throughout the contest.
“We knew if we locked things down defensively we could make a run for sure,” head coach Grady Gallagher said. “It was just a matter of time. That’s who these kids are, I’m not surprised at all in coming back.”
Still trailing by five with under two minutes to go, Zach Hinkle grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up, cutting the lead to just three.
The Mustangs put in a free throw, but the next time down Hinkle got the ball right in front of the Central DeWitt bench and drained a three point shot, cutting the lead even more. The Mustangs had just a 49-48.
“Senior, captain, stepping up,” Gallagher said about Hinkle. “That’s about all that needs to be said. I’m not surprised at all.”
The Sabers went to work on the defensive end and Alex McAleer was the one who came away with a steal. He pushed the ball ahead to Tucker Kinney, who moved a little into traffic then tossed it to Hinkle once more. Hinkle banked it in to give the Sabers the 50-49 lead with just 12 seconds left.
But the defense fell back a little too much, and Mount Vernon pushed the ball up to Keaton Kutcher, who took the three – swish.
“It’s just one possession,” Gallagher said. Kutcher averages nearly 40 percent from three point range. “That we weren’t close enough to a really good player.”
With just 3.6 seconds left, they worked the ball down to Henry Bloom in the corner. The pass was a little off and Bloom sent up an off balance shot that never hit the rim. Game over.
“It’s going to be tough, it’s not an easy situation,” Gallagher said. “We got a look and a shot up.”
The first half was a slow one for the Sabers. A couple of miscommunications gave the Mustangs some easy baskets, especially in transition. The Sabers just didn’t seem to get their feet in front of the oncoming attack.
Tucker Kinney kept the Sabers afloat, scoring their first seven points of the game. Kinney ended with a team-high 23 points.
“He just took the lead from last year to this year being a senior,” Gallagher said. “If we are in a rut, he’s the guy we’re going to look for. He did an excellent job of being an offensive force, and it’s nothing tonight that we haven’t seen before.”
The Mustangs kept attacking and kept scoring, swaying the momentum back to them each time the Sabers had something going.
“Off turnovers, it’s tough getting back,” Gallagher said. “Once we got a bucket, the importance at this stage of sprinting back every time caught up to us a little bit. Down the stretch they didn’t get as much transition – but that’s who they are. They play fast and push the ball up the floor.”
They often deflated any runs with offensive rebounds, which the Sabers gave up aplenty on Monday night.That included seven in the first half alone, many of which the Mustangs capitalized on. Because of it, the Sabers trailed 28-18 by the half.
“[Derek] Jordan being 6-08 is really tough,” Gallagher said. “You help off him and he’s going to be around the basket not matter what. [Nolan] Brand just has a ton of heart and energy, and they force you to have five box outs every time. A few time we did and it looked good, a few times we didn’t.”
They Mustangs even moved to extend that, leading by as many as 12, before the Sabers were able to start their comeback.
Kinney’s 23 points were added to by double digits from both McAleer and Hinkle.
The Sabers finish out their season 18-6, saying goodbye to a talented group of seniors that includes Tucker Kinney, Alex McAleer, Ethan Pierce, Logan Paulsen, Lane Krukow, and Caleb Pace.
