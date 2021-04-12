CLINTON — Unlike most golfers on the planet, Clinton senior Heather Dash will never blame the course for her troubles.
That’s just not how she rolls.
“The conditions didn’t help — it was windy and it was wet, but for the most part, it was just my game as a whole that was a mess,” Dash said. “I’m not going to blame it on the conditions because that’s not what it was today.”
Coach Jason McEwen said that makes his job easier.
“She’s a player that I don’t have to constantly be around and I can trust that she’s going to make the right call,” McEwen said. “She knows when she needs to stay under the trees. If she gets in trouble, she can get herself out of it, or if she hits a bad shot, she knows what she did.
“That’s a huge advantage.”
Dash shot a 54 and Clinton placed third (262 strokes) behind first-place Pleasant Valley (173) and second-place North Scott (217) at a home invite Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course.
Dash wanted to outdo her performance in last week’s win over Central DeWitt, but she said she needs to figure a few things out. Luckily, she has the whole season to do so.
“Today could have gone better, but last week I was able to come home with meet medalist with a 49, so that was nice,” Dash said. “Throughout the season, my main goal is just to get better each time, figure out what I need to work on specifically or just in general for the next meet.”
Last year’s team didn’t have that luxury after having the season canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the River Queens just want to make progress each time they’re on the course.
“Having to take the year off last year — just being outside and being able to continue playing — you feel bad for the kids who lost a whole season, but we’re back and hopefully things continue to move forward like they have been,” McEwen said.
Also shooting for Clinton were: Piper Wiesner (68), Emersyn Keefer (69) and Hannah Hartman (71).
Pleasant Valley’s Erica Holmberg, Lizzie McVey and Maura Peters all shot the low score (41) on the day.
Dash is the lone senior on a team primarily composed of freshmen and sophomores.
“Our team goal is just to play better every meet and figure out exactly what needs to get done to shoot better,” Dash said. “We have a lot of young people on the team — only two of us have actually played in any meets before just because we have a lot of sophomores and freshmen, and last year, the sophomores didn’t get a season, which is very unfortunate.
“I’m glad we get to play. With all of the restrictions they had with sports previously during the year, I’m just glad we can go out and play like we have been.”
The River Queens take on Camanche 4 p.m. Tuesday at Valley Oaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.