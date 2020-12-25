FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) is sacked by Iowa defensive linemen Jack Heflin (96) and Chauncey Golston (57) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. Heflin is right where he always wanted to be. Heflin has turned his childhood aspirations into reality, suiting up this season for the No. 17 Hawkeyes after four years at Northern Illinois. The 22-year-old Heflin has 21 tackles and a sack playing a key role in anchoring one of the nation’s top defenses, which takes on Missouri in the Music City Bowl next week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)