CLINTON - There's a new face to the Clinton football program, but not a new face to Clinton High.
Nate Herrig was named the new head coach for the River Kings, taking over for Jon Wauford who had been with Clinton for five seasons. Herrig is most recently known as the head softball coach for the River Queens.
Herrig is a 2005 graduate of Clinton High School and teaches in the math department. He has nine years of football coaching experience in the Clinton Community School District. He's also coached softball, track and field and basketball - well known throughout the halls of CHS.
You can even find him at the scores table during River King or Queen basketball games.
As a River King, Herrig excelled in football, basketball, soccer, track, and baseball. After high school, he attended the University of Northern Iowa on a football scholarship. He was a three-year letter winner and a team captain for the Panthers.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity," Herrig said. "Being the River King head football coach has always been a dream of mine. I can’t wait to get started and give these athletes the same great experience I had when I was an athlete in this program.”
Nate, his wife Megan, and their three daughters reside in Clinton.
"One of the reasons I came back was Clinton was always good to me and I want to repay that favor," Herrig said to the Herald earlier this summer. "A lot of people went out of their way to help me get to where I did in my athletic career and this is my opportunity to do this for kids."
The River Kings are coming off of an 0-9 football season, with big parts of their lineup coming back.
