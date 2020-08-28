The biggest change for the River Kings heading into 2020 isn’t the COVID-19 precautions or the new faces on the field – it’s the new name at the helm of the program.
Clinton High School graduate and current teacher Nate Herrig is now the new leader for the River Kings on Friday nights. The new title doesn’t mean that Herrig is new to the program.
Herrig has been an assistant to the Clinton football program since he started his student teaching at the school in 2010. Even before that, though, he went through the program himself before a successful collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I always tell people, there were a lot of people who went out of their way to help me get to the next level and bent over backwards to make it a great experience for me,” Herrig said about being a River King. “Now it’s just my opportunity to give that chance back to kids as well.”
Herrig has served as the head softball coach for the last few years but jumped at the chance to take over the football program. Also a teacher, he’s familiar with all the kids and they’re familiar with him.
As with any coach turnover, he’s working on implementing his policies and practices into the way the program runs. For him, it’s a lot about making sure he knows the plan before he even steps foot onto Coan Field for practice.
“I think you learn something from everybody you coach under,” Herrig said. Herrig spent the last five seasons as an assistant on Jon Wauford’s crew. “I learned a lot from the guys I played under. You have to learn from everyone you’re around and figure out what works for you.
“Organization, planning. We’ve met every Sunday night for the last three or four weeks now, to make sure that we’re ready and show up. To make sure that we can go home on Mondays and Tuesdays and be with our families and our kids. We show up and we know exactly what we’re doing.”
Herrig has been working on turning the softball program around with his staff during the summer. Now, he takes over a program equally striving for more checks in the win column.
It may take time - a lot of program turnarounds do. That makes his 2020 goal pretty simple.
“It’s just to grow,” Herrig said. “Make kids better men and help them leave the program in a better place than when they got here.”
Going through the program himself, Herrig knows the impact football can have on an athlete. When he took the position in late winter, he said he wanted to pay forward that experience.
It motivated his season motto: “Win forever.”
“We want to teach them life skills that we’re able to teach them in the daily process and daily grind of football that they can carry over,” Herrig said. “When things get hard you don’t shut down, you don’t fold - you continue to work hard and do all those things.”
He might have a couple of long seasons ahead as he works with the athletes of Clinton High on creating a new platform for the football program. But they’re bound to be fun ones.
Already, the morale is high as kids view a new coach and a new season as a new opportunity.
“I feel like since Herrig came in we’ve already been more confident and more prepared for the season,” senior Treveon Bailey said. “We’re just motivated this year. We’re doing everything we can and trying to put everything out there every game.”
Herrig and the Clinton coaching staff have seen the same things reflected in practice.
“We have a lot of kids who show up, work hard, commit to each other and commit to this team and program,” Herrig said. “You don’t even have to say anything.”
