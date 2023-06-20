Prince of Peace

Monday, June 19

Baseball

Game One1234567T
Prince of Peace040532014
Marquette Catholic150115215
Prince of Peace60000028
Marquette Catholic  00210205
Durant00001315
Northeast               31102209
Central DeWitt00132017
Davenport West      10000102
Central DeWitt0000011057
Davenport West0001001013
Lisbon40200219
Easton Valley           00000022
Lisbon00201339
Easton Valley           01100226

Softball

North Scott            000000010
Clinton00000000
North Scott            000000014
Clinton00000000

Tags

Trending Video