Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books. Here’s a look at notable statistics and notes from all of the area games.
BLOWOUTS
Four out of the five area games last Friday were decided by 24 points or more: West Delaware 55, Clinton 6; Camanche 42, Independence 18; Easton Valley 85, Central City 0; Central DeWitt 34, Davenport West 7.
The only outlier was Northeast, which won a close contest over North Cedar, 20-14.
Easton Valley had the biggest blowout of the day, scoring a whopping 50 points in the first quarter en route to 85 points -- that’s no typo.
OFFENSIVE STARS
Week 2 showcased offensive talent across the board.
For Camanche, Cade Everson had himself a day -- he carried the ball 16 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard breakaway that might’ve left burn marks on the field. Quarterback Michael Delzell had a good showing as well, finishing 17-of-19 for 249 yards and a TD. Receiver Jordan Lawrence led all Camanche receivers with nine catches for 97 yards and a score. Adam Dunlap only had one catch, but made it count with 72 yards. The Indians outgained the Mustangs 249-197 in offensive yardage.
Northeast boasted two 100-yard rushers on Friday: Kael Parson carried the rock 23 times for 106 yards and two TDs and Caleb Gruhn had 22 carries for 110 yards.
Though Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver only had 64 yards on 5-of-5 passing, he still had three TD tosses. Kolton Murphy led all players with 192 yards and five rushing TDs on just nine carries.
Central DeWitt quarterback Henry Bloom had 177 passing yards on 9-of-13 passing with two TDs, in addition to seven carries, 44 yards and three more TDs on the ground.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Camanche’s Eric Kincaid had 11 tackles and Zayne Feller had 10.5 tackles. Ethan Schultz had a sack, while Nolan Kagemann and Logan Waltz each had a half sack. Logan Shaw had an interception.
Northeast’s Gruhn had 1.5 sacks and Matt Kenworthy had a half sack. Ethan Snyder had a fumble recovery. Hayden Lee and Maclane Murrell each had an interception.
Easton Valley’s Andin Farrell had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Porter Fuegen had an interception. Easton Valley held Central City to just 18 yards of offense in its video game-like performance.
Central DeWitt’s Landon Petersen had eight tackles and a sack. Mitch Howard also had a sack. Cole Miller had a fumble recovery and Sean McNamara had an interception.
RECORDS
Here is each team’s record thus far: Clinton 0-1, Camanche 1-1, Northeast 1-1, Easton Valley 2-0 and Central DeWitt 2-0.
