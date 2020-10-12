The shortened 2020 season has come to a close and the playoffs are now upon us. Read up on upcoming playoff matchups as well as key stats from last Friday:
PLAYOFF PICTURE
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced playoff matchups on Saturday. All first-round games are at 7 p.m. Friday and all second-round games are at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.
Class 2A No. 6 Camanche (6-1) has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Anamosa (2-5) at Center Point-Urbana (3-4).
Easton Valley (6-1), which jumped up to No. 8 from No. 10 in the 8-man football rankings, will face Dunkerton (2-2) in the first round. The winner of that game will face the winner of Midland (3-3) at Springville (5-2). The River Hawks defeated Dunkerton 57-0 last Friday.
In Class 3A, Clinton (0-6) will travel to Central DeWitt (4-3) in the first round and the winner will face Davenport Assumption (7-0) in the second round. The Sabers previously defeated Clinton 35-0 in Week 5.
In Class 1A, Northeast (1-4) will travel to Beckman Catholic (4-2) and the winner of that game will face Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3). Beckman previously defeated Northeast 37-7 in Week 4.
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES
Several local players had big offensive games in Week 7.
For Camanche, quarterback Michael Delzell finished 20-of-25 passing for 277 yards, two TDs and an interception. Cade Everson had 17 carries for 192 yards and four TDs. Receiver Jordan Lawrence couldn’t be contained, catching 11 passes for 147 yards and two TDs. Tucker Dickherber added five catches for 101 yards.
Easton Valley’s Conor Gruver went 12-of-19 passing for 251 yards and five TDs. Kolton Murphy ran all over the Dunkerton defense with 14 carries for 203 yards and two TDs. Parker Olson had three catches for 102 yards and three TDs.
Central DeWitt quarterback Henry Bloom went 12-of-20 for 256 yards and a TD. Receiver Gibson McEwen had four catches for 110 yards. Kaiden Muhl had five catches for 89 yards and a TD.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid and Zayne Feller each had six tackles. Zach Erwin and Dickherber each had an interception.
Easton Valley’s Hayden Felkey had a ridiculous game for the River Hawks, notching 14.5 tackles (six for loss), three sacks and an interception.
Central DeWitt’s Sean Kinney had 9.5 tackles.
